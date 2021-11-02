Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commits to net zero emissions by 2070, calls for $ 1 trillion in climate finance

The Prime Minister of India announced 2070 as his country’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions, two decades after the United States and Australia and 10 years after China.

Narendra Modi made the surprise announcement at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Just last week, India, currently the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls for a net zero carbon emissions target.

He said it was more important for the world to define credible pathways to reduce emissions.

Mr Modi said India expects rich countries to give $ 1 trillion ($ 1.33 trillion) in climate finance, far more than the $ 100 billion ($ 132 billion) ) promised but not yet delivered.

Modi said the 2070 target was one of five steps the country was planning to take to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.

Heavy rains from Cyclone Tauktae hit Ahmedabad, India, in May this year. ( PA: Ajit Solanki )

How does India compare to other countries?

The United States, Britain, the European Union and Australia have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, while China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have set targets of 2060.

Scientists say the world needs to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

The promises made so far would allow the average surface temperature of the planet to rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius during this century, which the United Nations says would add to the destruction that climate change is already causing. .

Experts say the net zero target is important, after India rejected calls to set a target just a week ago. ( Pool via Reuters: Christopher Furlong )

Mr. Modi defended India as having kept its climate commitments “in spirit and letter”.

He noted that although India accounts for 17% of the world’s population, it was “only responsible for 5% of global emissions”.

Mr Modi told other world leaders that India will increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from around 38% last year to 50% by 2030.

“India has increased its non-fossil fuel energy by 25%, and this now represents 40% of our energy mix,” he told leaders.

“More people travel on Indian railways each year than the entire world population. This huge rail system is committed to achieving net zero by 2030. This initiative alone will reduce carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes per year. “

In his speech, Modi also called for a global push to embrace sustainable lifestyles.

“Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, we need conscious and deliberate use,” he said, citing consumer choices in areas ranging from packaging to food.

“These choices, made by billions of people, can advance the fight against climate change,” he said.

India is vulnerable to the effects of climate change, experts say. ( PA: Altaf Qadri )

Netzero targets ‘bold’ move, experts say

Experts said India’s announcement was important given how new the concept was to the country and the nation’s state of development.

Ulka Kelkar, who leads India’s climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said it would be similar to the US and Europe’s adoption of net zero goals 20 years ago. years.

The Energy, Environment and Water Council (CEEW), a Delhi-based think tank, previously published a report suggesting that 2070 to 2080 was a realistic timeline for India, with reliance on coal and other fossil fuels expected to peak in 2040.

The group’s chief executive, Dr Arunabha Ghos, welcomed Mr Modi’s decision, saying it was “backed by a strong short-term climate ambition”, citing Mr Modi’s goals for 2030, including 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity and one billion tonnes of emission reductions by the end of the decade, among others.

“India has clearly put the ball in the court of the developed world. This is real climate action,” he said.

“Most importantly, India has called, once again, for a change in lifestyles. If we cannot fix the way we live, we cannot fix the way we live on this planet.”

About 70 percent of India’s electricity is produced with coal. ( Reuters: Arko Datta )

Sandeep Pai, senior researcher at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the announcement was a surprise even to some in government, but pleasant.

“This is an important and bold decision. Because for a developing country like India, it is a big demand to declare a net zero [target] even though it is 2070, ”Dr Pai said.

“India has fewer resources, both financial and technical, to achieve this goal.

He said India was “one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change”, adding that it was essential for India to make its cities resilient to future climate events, both slow onset and droughts, but also extreme weather events such as deadly floods.

Professor Navroz Dubash of the Center for Policy Research said there was an “air of inevitability” about the 2070 pledge.

“There was a kind of pressure in the last type of big economy not to have a net zero goal,” he said.

“The real problem with the emergence of net zero as a single benchmark for whether a country is serious or not is that it’s too easy to just say, ‘Yes, we’ll do something in the future, and won’t give anything concrete about what something is, ”he said, referring to Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.

“A goal of net zero by 2070 doesn’t tell any minister what to do. And, frankly, neither India nor most countries have a governance structure that translates the goals into action.”

Experts say there must be measures to convert climate commitments into tangible actions. ( AP: Manish Swarup )

He said that although Mr Modi said India would meet 50% of its energy needs from renewables by 2030, there was a lack of clarity on the important nuances of whether it was referring to electricity or energy, or capacity or production.

But, he said, the rail sector’s 2030 commitment was more concrete and more likely to drive policy.

“It is in this direction that India should move towards concrete, specific, sector-by-sector, low-carbon approaches that combine development with a low-carbon future.”

Dr Pai said that an Indian’s energy use is 8% that of an American, but is expected to triple in the future.

Besides climate finance, obstacles preventing India from reaching the target include its young fleet of coal-fired power plants and the need to develop renewables on such a large scale to meet its 1.4 billion people. .

World leaders gathered in Glasgow for what has been called the planet’s “last best chance” to tackle climate change. ( Pool via Reuters: Alberto Pezzali )

“India needs to think about how not only to switch to renewable energy technologically, but also how to deal with the millions of workers, communities and states that are deeply dependent on coal, which is a very long-term process,” did he declare.

“This is really ambitious for a country like India. It is at the center of global energy systems with a country that is going to see massive energy demand in the future.

“The devil will be in the details of how India plans to achieve all of this in the short term, over the next five years, over the next 10 years, and then beyond.”

