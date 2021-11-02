Politics
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi commits to net zero emissions by 2070, calls for $ 1 trillion in climate finance
The Prime Minister of India announced 2070 as his country’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions, two decades after the United States and Australia and 10 years after China.
Key points:
- Narendra Modi called on rich countries to contribute $ 1 trillion to climate finance
- 2070 target falls 20 years after Australia’s and 10 years after China’s
- But some experts say it’s a bold and realistic goal for India’s 1.4 billion people
Narendra Modi made the surprise announcement at the UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.
Just last week, India, currently the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States, rejected calls for a net zero carbon emissions target.
He said it was more important for the world to define credible pathways to reduce emissions.
Mr Modi said India expects rich countries to give $ 1 trillion ($ 1.33 trillion) in climate finance, far more than the $ 100 billion ($ 132 billion) ) promised but not yet delivered.
Modi said the 2070 target was one of five steps the country was planning to take to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.
How does India compare to other countries?
The United States, Britain, the European Union and Australia have set a target date of 2050 to reach net zero, while China, Russia and Saudi Arabia have set targets of 2060.
Scientists say the world needs to halve global emissions by 2030 and reach net zero by 2050 to avoid the worst impacts of climate change.
The promises made so far would allow the average surface temperature of the planet to rise by 2.7 degrees Celsius during this century, which the United Nations says would add to the destruction that climate change is already causing. .
Mr. Modi defended India as having kept its climate commitments “in spirit and letter”.
He noted that although India accounts for 17% of the world’s population, it was “only responsible for 5% of global emissions”.
Mr Modi told other world leaders that India will increase the share of renewables in its energy mix from around 38% last year to 50% by 2030.
“India has increased its non-fossil fuel energy by 25%, and this now represents 40% of our energy mix,” he told leaders.
“More people travel on Indian railways each year than the entire world population. This huge rail system is committed to achieving net zero by 2030. This initiative alone will reduce carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes per year. “
In his speech, Modi also called for a global push to embrace sustainable lifestyles.
“Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, we need conscious and deliberate use,” he said, citing consumer choices in areas ranging from packaging to food.
“These choices, made by billions of people, can advance the fight against climate change,” he said.
Netzero targets ‘bold’ move, experts say
Experts said India’s announcement was important given how new the concept was to the country and the nation’s state of development.
Ulka Kelkar, who leads India’s climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said it would be similar to the US and Europe’s adoption of net zero goals 20 years ago. years.
The Energy, Environment and Water Council (CEEW), a Delhi-based think tank, previously published a report suggesting that 2070 to 2080 was a realistic timeline for India, with reliance on coal and other fossil fuels expected to peak in 2040.
The group’s chief executive, Dr Arunabha Ghos, welcomed Mr Modi’s decision, saying it was “backed by a strong short-term climate ambition”, citing Mr Modi’s goals for 2030, including 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel capacity and one billion tonnes of emission reductions by the end of the decade, among others.
“India has clearly put the ball in the court of the developed world. This is real climate action,” he said.
“Most importantly, India has called, once again, for a change in lifestyles. If we cannot fix the way we live, we cannot fix the way we live on this planet.”
Sandeep Pai, senior researcher at the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the announcement was a surprise even to some in government, but pleasant.
“India has fewer resources, both financial and technical, to achieve this goal.
He said India was “one of the countries most vulnerable to climate change”, adding that it was essential for India to make its cities resilient to future climate events, both slow onset and droughts, but also extreme weather events such as deadly floods.
Professor Navroz Dubash of the Center for Policy Research said there was an “air of inevitability” about the 2070 pledge.
“There was a kind of pressure in the last type of big economy not to have a net zero goal,” he said.
“The real problem with the emergence of net zero as a single benchmark for whether a country is serious or not is that it’s too easy to just say, ‘Yes, we’ll do something in the future, and won’t give anything concrete about what something is, ”he said, referring to Australia, India and Saudi Arabia.
He said that although Mr Modi said India would meet 50% of its energy needs from renewables by 2030, there was a lack of clarity on the important nuances of whether it was referring to electricity or energy, or capacity or production.
But, he said, the rail sector’s 2030 commitment was more concrete and more likely to drive policy.
“It is in this direction that India should move towards concrete, specific, sector-by-sector, low-carbon approaches that combine development with a low-carbon future.”
Dr Pai said that an Indian’s energy use is 8% that of an American, but is expected to triple in the future.
Besides climate finance, obstacles preventing India from reaching the target include its young fleet of coal-fired power plants and the need to develop renewables on such a large scale to meet its 1.4 billion people. .
“India needs to think about how not only to switch to renewable energy technologically, but also how to deal with the millions of workers, communities and states that are deeply dependent on coal, which is a very long-term process,” did he declare.
“This is really ambitious for a country like India. It is at the center of global energy systems with a country that is going to see massive energy demand in the future.
“The devil will be in the details of how India plans to achieve all of this in the short term, over the next five years, over the next 10 years, and then beyond.”
ABC / son
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-11-02/india-commits-to-net-zero-2070/100587092
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]