Trump hails Glenn Youngkin as ‘fantastic guy’ in last-minute phone rally ahead of Virginia election





Former President Donald Trump made a cameo appearance Monday night in Glenn Youngkin’s campaign for governor of Virginia, telling voters the Republican is a “fantastic guy” who “will do a job like no one else can. “.

The comments did not come during a long, winding speech at a rally like the ones Trump typically organizes to promote himself and other GOP candidates, but rather during an 11-minute phone call.

Youngkin, who has not campaigned alongside Trump in a state President Joe Biden won widely in 2020, faces Democrat Terry McAuliffe, the former Commonwealth governor who is looking to return to work, in the election Tuesday. The former private equity executive did not participate in Monday’s call, which was touted as a “tele-rally”. But Trump spoke as if he and Youngkin were longtime friends.

“I have known him so well and our relationship is great,” Trump told listeners. “The fake media would like to say something else because they would like our big, giant and beautiful base like there never was before not to vote as much as they will. We have a great relationship and that’s a fantastic man. “

McAuliffe and his Democratic allies have spent months linking Youngkin to Trump, and although they share views on politics and some cultural issues, Youngkin has kept the former president at a cautious distance. Virginia’s gubernatorial race, which runs regularly the year following a presidential election, is still closely watched and seen as a harbinger of the following year’s midterm elections.

Trump last week teased a possible appearance in Virginia ahead of the election, but settled for the virtual event. A spokesperson did not respond to a question about the number of people called for the call.

After a brief introduction by Mercedes Schlapp, a Virginia resident who served in the Trump White House as director of strategic communications, the former president spoke for about six minutes.

“Glenn Youngkin is a Republican candidate,” Trump said at one point. “And you’ve got so many other great people running around, but he’s your leader. He’s your big Republican leader in Virginia and they’re going to listen to him, and they’re going to respect him, and you’re going to see things happen. in Richmond that you wouldn’t have believed, especially when it comes to taxes and your children’s education. “

At another point, Trump backed down on a claim he made several times in his reelection bid: that Democrats want to abolish the suburbs, a phrase that echoes segregationist rhetoric.

“Terry McAuliffe, as you know, he embraced the plan to abolish the far left and he will literally abolish the suburbs as you know them today,” Trump said. “I fought really hard to help the suburbs and I was very successful in that regard, but they want to build and do things.… They want to ban the zoning of single family homes and turn nice residential neighborhoods into high rise buildings. apartments. This is the wrong thing and it will change your suburb forever. “

Trump also referred to “critical race theory,” a phrase that Youngkin and other Republicans grabbed while protesting what they see as an anti-white program in public schools. Youngkin attacked McAuliffe for vetoing bills during his previous tenure as governor that would have allowed parents to remove their children from classes involving books deemed to have sexually explicit content. The book at the heart of this debate was “Beloved”, Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel on the horrors of slavery.

“He actually said, ‘I don’t think parents should tell schools what to teach,'” Trump said, slightly altering a response to the McAuliffe debate that Youngkin hammered him with over the years. last weeks of the race. “Well, that means all these school boards that are instilled and installed are listening to a lot of angry parents. And we don’t want that. We want there to be harmony and peace.”

McAuliffe, whose team has counted the number of times Trump has endorsed Youngkin in public comments, used Trump’s involvement in the final days of the campaign to bolster his main attack.

Glenn Youngkins’ campaign will end today as it started: with Donald Trump, ”McAuliffe said in a statement earlier Monday. “The only thing Glenn has been candid with the Virginians is about his total allegiance and total adherence to Donald Trump’s agenda and his dangerous lies. “

