Environment: Xi Jinping only submitted a written declaration to the COP26 summit on climate change





November 1, 2021 Image source, Reuters Chinese President Xi Jinping will address the UN climate change summit in Glasgow with only a written statement, highlighting the difficulties they will face in making meaningful progress at the meeting. For several weeks, it was speculated that Xi would not be present in person as he has not left China since the start of the covid-19 pandemic. But we don’t know why he decided at the last minute do not address the conference by video link, as announced last week by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. According to the list of speakers published by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change COP26, Xi is the only leader who, in “the first part of the high-level segment for heads of state and government,” will address the meeting with a written statement. . Other world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the conference in person. Image source, Getty Images Legend, China’s CO2 emissions are more than double that of the United States. But the United States far exceeds China in cumulative historical emissions. Does it matter that Xi Jinping is not at the top? China is the leading producer of greenhouse gas emissions, responsible for a quarter of all global emissions. And their carbon emissions continue to rise, in large part due to reliance on coal. This makes it a key player in COP26 and in the fight against global warming. Last month, President Xi announced that he would stop funding new coal projects abroad. But at home, coal mines have been ordered to increase production to meet growing energy demand, although Beijing has pledged to reduce coal consumption from 2026. As Professor Steve Tsang, director of the SOAS China Institute at the University of London, told the BBC, Xi’s absence and his written statement “suggest that he really doesn’t want to participate in the conversation. in a way that puts China in the spotlight – less than positive. ” According to the expert, it is not surprising that Xi did not attend the summit in person, as he has not traveled since the covid pandemic. But by not participating by video link and sending only a written statement, the Chinese leader “send a clear signal”said the professor. China has made progress in implementing renewable energy. Today it represents more than a third of all solar energy in the world and is the world’s largest producer of wind energy. But the country must reduce demand for coal by more than 80% by 2060 to achieve its climate goals, according to the International Energy Agency. As Prof Tsang explains, climate change remains a priority for China, but the country faces power shortages. And failing to keep the citizens’ lights on could harm Xi Jinping’s leadership. You can now receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate it so you don’t miss our best content.

