India pledged to net zero emissions by 2070, says Prime Minister Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for embracing the knowledge of traditional communities living close to nature, in his speech at the COP26 summit in Glasgow, Scotland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that climate adaptation was not as important as mitigation in the international climate debate, which is an injustice for vulnerable countries.

Speaking at a side event Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade at the 26th United Nations Climate Conference in Glasgow, Modi stressed the need to include in the school curriculum the importance of living in harmony with the nature in accordance with traditional practices.

“Adaptation does not matter as much as mitigation in the international climate debate. It is an injustice to countries that are very vulnerable to climate change,” he told the Assembly.

“Many traditional communities have the knowledge of living in harmony with nature. In our adaptation policies, traditional practices must be given priority. To ensure that this knowledge reaches the next generation, it must be added to the school curriculum, Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said India aims to achieve Net Zero by 2070. He made it clear to developed countries that just as India has increased its ambitions in setting its goals, they must also increase their ambitions in terms of climate finance and technology transfer. The world cannot meet new goals with old climate finance goals, Modi added, according toNews18.

He stressed that climate change is a huge challenge for the agricultural sector in developing countries, including India. “The climate is a huge challenge for farmers in developing countries, including India. The cultivation method changes, untimely rains, floods and continuous storms destroy crops. From clean water sources to affordable housing, all must be made resilient to climate change, he said.

Speaking about the importance of climate adaptation, Modi said it should become the most vital part of policies.

When India made an ambitious pledge to reach an installed capacity of 450 GW by 2030 from non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as too ambitious, Modi said. Now India is not only on track to meet this target, but India has decided to increase it further to 500 GW. India has also pledged to meet 50% of its energy needs from renewables by 2030, Modi added.

“Climate adaptation must become the most vital part of our policies. In India, policies such as tap water for all, Clean India Mission and clean cooking fuel for all have brought adaptation benefits to the needy and improved their quality of life, he said.

Modi said India, which has around 17 percent of the world’s population, is only responsible for around 5 percent of total emissions.

He announced that India will cut 1 billion tonnes of carbon emissions from total projected emissions by 2030 and that India will also reduce carbon intensity by 45 percent in its economy.

Modi said on Monday that India is the only country that is meeting “the letter and the spirit” of the commitments on tackling climate change under the Paris Agreement.

Calling for lifestyle changes, Modi said eco-friendly lifestyle choices can do a lot in tackling climate change. He urged to make “Lifestyle for the Environment” a global mission.

The Prime Minister reiterated that developed countries must fulfill the $ 1 trillion pledged in climate finance, saying this should be tracked in the same way as climate change mitigation.

“India expects developed countries to make $ 1 trillion in climate finance available as soon as possible. As we monitor progress in climate change mitigation, we must also monitor climate finance. True justice would be served if pressure were put on countries that failed to live up to their climate finance commitments, Modi said.

He also explained how a new India is tackling climate change. “From the world’s largest rail carrier becoming Net Zero by 2030 to saving 40 billion tonnes of emissions from LEDs, India is putting climate change at the center of its policies,” Modi added.

Modi was warmly welcomed on Monday by his British counterpart Boris Johnson as he arrived at the Scottish Exhibition Center to attend the opening ceremony of the COP26 climate summit where he delivered a long-awaited national statement.

Modi, who arrived in Glasgow on Sunday evening from Rome, was received by Johnson and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Prime Minister Modi was then seen interacting animatedly with Johnson and Guterres with their arms around their shoulders. The three leaders also attended the G20 summit in Italy which ended on Sunday.

“Together for our planet! PM @narendramodi received by UK PM @BorisJohnson and UN Secretary General @antonioguterres as he arrives at the Scottish Exhibition Center to attend the @ COP26 World Leaders Summit, tweeted the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), Arindam Bagchi.

Johnson later opened the climate summit, warning that two degrees higher in global temperatures will jeopardize food supplies, three degrees higher will bring more wildfires and cyclones, while four degrees and “us let’s say goodbye to whole cities ”.

He made the comparison between world leaders and James Bond, claiming that the fictional secret agent often ends his films by fighting to prevent a force from ending the world.

“The tragedy is that this is not a movie and that the apocalyptic device is real,” he warned.

At the end of the first day of the World Leaders’ Summit on Monday, Modi will join more than 120 heads of government and heads of state in a special VVIP reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, one of the most popular tourist attractions. popular in Scotland.

The reception will also involve members of the Royal Family, including Prince Charles and his wife Camilla and Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton. Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to attend this special reception but withdrew last week after medical advice against travel.

