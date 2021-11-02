On the eve of the election, Trump touts his ties to Youngkin





Youngkin’s closeness to the former president has been a frequent topic of discussion throughout the race for governor of Virginia, with former governor Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic nominee, seizing on his Republican rival’s comment in May that Trump “represents so much why I present myself”.

But McAuliffe’s references to Trump have become so consistent that the Youngkin campaign crafted a tongue-in-cheek web ad with a supercup of all the times the Democratic nominee mentioned the former president’s name. The one-minute spot ends with McAuliffe implausibly stating, “After all, it’s not about Donald Trump.”

Still, McAuliffe rushed to respond to Trump’s statement on Monday, stating that “Glenn Youngkin’s campaign will end today as it started: with Donald Trump.”

“Since launching his campaign, Glenn Youngkin has made it clear that he is running for governor for one person and one person: Donald Trump,” McAuliffe said in a statement. “Now, within 24 hours of Election Day, Trump is helping Glenn close his campaign and reward his full allegiance for the past eight months.”

McAuliffe’s top Democratic surrogates have also criticized Youngkin’s support for Trump and accused him of adopting a more extreme version of conservatism than the type he promotes among Virginia voters in general.

“Extremism can take many forms. It can take the rage of a mob pushed to attack the Capitol. It can take the form of a smile and a fleece vest,” President Joe Biden said at the time. of a rally in McAuliffe last week, in reference to Youngkin. favorite wardrobe on the country trail.

As the race has intensified in recent weeks, Youngkin has largely avoided invoking Trump at official events, instead aiming to cultivate a more subdued image to please Virginia’s swing-voting suburbs.

Youngkin distanced himself from a Republican rally in Virginia last month where Trump spoke by phone and supporters handed over the pledge of allegiance to an American flag which organizers say was hoisted during the insurgency from the Capitol on January 6.

On Monday, Trump argued that “[t]Fake news and perverts work over time to try to convince people that we don’t like each other, and as a result, my big and unprecedented Make America Great Again base will not be showing up to vote. “

Since leaving office, the former president has maintained an almost unique focus on perpetuating his false claims that the 2020 election was stolen, and he repeated in his statement on Monday that he considers the system Virginia’s vote as a compromise.

“I don’t believe in the integrity of the Virginia election, a lot of bad things have happened and continue,” Trump said. But he added that “[t]The way you beat him is to flood the system and go out and vote. “

Trump then described Youngkin, a former executive at investment firm The Carlyle Group, as “a good man, a hard working man, a successful man” who “loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save money. education of your children and many other very good things. “

The former president doubled down in the afternoon saying every MAGA voter should strongly support Glenn Youngkin.

Please vote for Glenn Youngkin on Tuesday, he won’t let you down! Trump said in the second statement.

On Monday evening, the former president spoke for about six minutes during a rally in favor of Youngkin. Youngkin did not participate in the appeal. But Trump has made it clear that he thinks Youngkin is a great guy and said he got to know Youngkin so well and our relationship is great.

The fake media would like to say something else, because they would like our big, giant, beautiful base, like there never was before, not to vote as much as they will, Trump said. He’s your great Republican leader in Virginia, and they’re going to listen to him and they’re going to respect him and you’re going to see things happen in Richmond that you wouldn’t believe, especially around taxes and education. of your children.

Trump said McAuliffe would change the suburbs and said a vote for Youngkin would send a message to Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, AOC plus three, the whole group and the media.

Just as McAuliffe pointed out Youngkin’s ties to Trump, the Republican nominee has targeted his Democratic rival on issues such as child rearing and critical race theory.

Specifically, Youngkin trumpeted McAuliffe’s remarks during a debate in September, when the former governor said, “I don’t think parents should tell schools what they should be teaching.”

According to the RealClearPolitics poll average of recent polls in Virginia, Youngkin is 1.6 percentage points ahead of McAuliffe a day before the election.

Marc Caputo, Meridith McGraw and Nick Niedzwiadek contributed to this report.

