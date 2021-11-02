Trump parachutes into crucial Virginia governor race on election eve





Former President Trump hosts a virtual election eve rally on behalf of Glenn Youngkin, the Republican candidate in Virginia closely watched the showdown for governor, a statewide race with national implications .

Trump’s political team told Fox News on Monday that the voting exit tele-rally would take place at 8 p.m. ET, with texts and emails sent to supporters by the former president and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. .

THINGS TO KNOW ABOUT VIRGINIA’S GUBERNATIVE ELECTION

Officials with the Save America political organization of former presidents told Fox News that Trump “continues to stand firmly behind Glenn Youngkin and encourage his huge MAGA movement to come out and vote tomorrow. He is executing a plan that will maximize his impact before the dawn. elections to contact as many voters as possible. “

Former President Donald Trump waves to his supporters during his Save America rally in Perry, Georgia on Saturday, September 25, 2021. (AP Photo / Ben Gray) (AP)

But the GOP candidate, whose latest polls indicate he is deadlocked with former Democratic governor Terry McAuliffe on the eve of the election, is not attending the Trumps event.

Youngkin, who is backed by Trump but appeared to keep the former president at bay during the general election campaign, told reporters on Saturday he had no plans to participate.

“I was not involved in this,” he said. “But the teams are talking, I’m sure.”

Youngkin, a first-time candidate and former private equity CEO, holds his own election eve rally at 8:30 p.m. in voter-rich Leesburg, Northern Virginia.

Trump remains very popular with base Republican voters in Virginia and across the country, and hugely influential with GOP politicians as he continues to play a kingmaker role in the party. He also repeatedly teased another presidential bid in 2024. Trump’s endorsement of Youngkin in the spring helped the candidate win Virginia’s heavily contested GOP nomination.

Trump, in a statement Monday morning, pushed back “the impression that Glenn Youngkin and I disagree and don’t like each other, that’s not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies.” .

“Glenn Youngkin is a good man, a hard working man, a successful man. He loves Virginia and wants to cut your taxes, save your children’s education and many other great good things,” Trump said. .

John Fredericks, a Virginia-based conservative talk radio host and President of Trump’s Virginia campaign in the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections, told Fox News that “the key to a Republican victory in Virginia clearly rests in shoulders of Trump voters going to game day in droves. “

Almost all final polls indicate that the race between McAuliffe, who is running for his old job, and Youngkin is deadlocked among likely voters – in a state where Republicans did not win the election for governor, the lieutenant governor or attorney general for a dozen years. . Polls also indicate a gap in enthusiasm among Democratic voters that benefits the GOP.

McAuliffe surprisingly told reporters this weekend that the election was ‘not about Trump’, but for months he rarely missed an opportunity to tie Youngkin to Trump in campaign events, in commercials and in interviews. .

Virginia Republican candidate for governor Glenn Youngkin speaks at a campaign event at the Old Town Alexandrias Farmers Market in Alexandria, Virginia, United States on October 30, 2021. REUTERS / Joshua Roberts (Reuters)

The strategies are simple: Opposition to Trump sparked a strong Democratic turnout during his presidency, helping to fuel the blue wave that saw Democrats convincingly reclaim the House of Representatives midway through 2018 and propel current President Biden to victory over Trump in last November’s election. The latest polls in the Virginia race indicate that Trump, who lost the state by 10 points to Biden in last year’s presidential election, remains highly unpopular among Democrats and independent Commonwealth voters.

While McAuliffes teamed up in rallies with Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Obama and other prominent Democrats, Youngkin has avoided opposing Trump and other top government surrogates. GOP. As he kicks off his current statewide bus tour, Youngkin stressed that he will not be campaigning with the best substitutes and instead will feature “everyday Virginians.”

Last week, Trump flirted with skydiving in Virginia to stage a rally on behalf of Youngkin, saying in a statement Thursday “See you soon!” Taylor Budowich, communications director for political organization Trumps Save America, tweeted that “President Trump can’t wait to be back in Virginia! Details will be released when the time comes.”

“Hallelujah,” was McAuliffes’ initial reaction to reporters, minutes after Trump’s statement began to go viral.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate former governor Terry McAuliffe gestures at a rally in Norfolk, Va. On Friday, October 29, 2021. McAuliffe will face Republican Glenn Youngkin in the November election. (AP Photo / Steve Helber) (AP)

Neither Trump’s statement nor Budowich’s tweet made it clear whether a visit would take place before or after election day Tuesday, and sources close to the former president told Fox News hours later that Trump did not go. would not travel to Virginia until Tuesday’s election.

“It’s just killing Trump that he’s not here, obviously,” McAuliffe argued. “I think Trump tries to play no matter what, Trump is always going to take the credit no matter what. Trump is very unpopular in this state. Everyone knows that. That’s probably why Youngkin doesn’t don’t want him. “

The tease of Trump’s in-person rally gave McAuliffe a quick fundraiser.

Hours before the former president’s tele-rally on the eve of the election on behalf of Youngkin, the McAuliffes campaign released a statement saying: “It’s confirmed: Monday, Donald Trump is showing up to support Glenn Youngkin. Youngkins’ campaign was a total embrace of Donald Trumps Dangerous Extremism: divisive culture wars, racist dog whistles and fanaticism.

But there is still little evidence McAuilffes’ press tying Youngkin to the former president is paying dividends.

One of the most recent polls in the race, a Washington Post-Schar School poll, showed the majority of likely voters – 53% – said Trump’s support for Youngkin made no difference to their vote. , 37% saying it makes them less likely to support the GOP candidate and 7% saying it makes them more likely to vote for Youngkin.

Tim Phillips, chairman of the powerful conservative and libertarian political group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) and resident of Northern Virginia, told Fox News: “I don’t think the former president played a big part” in the race.

Phillips, who led a team from the AFP political wing in the door-to-door vote efforts in favor of Youngkin, argued that McAuliffes’ efforts to tie the GOP candidate to Trump “just seem deaf to many. from Virginians Im talking to. “

