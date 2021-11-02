Xi Jinping managed to tame the coal, the price drops by 10%!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia- Coal prices are still not separated from the correcting trend. In fact, recently the price drop is so severe. Yesterday, the price of coal on the ICE market in Newcastle (Australia) was recorded at US $ 139 / tonne. A 10.26% drop from last weekend’s position was the lowest since July 12, 2021. Coal prices even fell for four consecutive days. During these four days, the price of black stone fell by 30.85%. Wow … It appears that China’s “decision” to cut coal prices is equally powerful. Yes, President Xi Jinping’s government is serious about guessing the price of coal. China has really felt the impact of soaring coal prices, which since the end of 2020 (year to date) still shows a gain of 70.03%. About 60% of the Bamboo Curtain country’s power plants use coal as their primary energy source. The high price and exhaustion of supply have forced several parts of China to carry out rotating power cuts. This causes huge disruptions to production and threatens China’s economic growth prospects. “The average daily production has reached over 11.5 million tonnes in the last few days since mid-October. The figure is 11.7 million tonnes,” China’s National Development and Reform Commission said. (NDRC) in a press release. Meanwhile, the new supply of coal to the Steam Power Plant (PLTU) has now reached 8.32 million tonnes. It is the highest in history. Thus, the total coal stock in the PLTU is 106 million tonnes, an increase of more than 28 million tonnes compared to the situation at the end of September. This stock is sufficient for 19 days. Even the NDRC estimates that the plant’s coal stock could exceed 110 million tonnes in the next three days. China is the world’s largest coal consumer. So, if the supply to China is safely controlled and conducive, then there is nothing to worry about. The business world does not have to pay a lot of money to buy coal because the supply is adequate. The Chinese coal market is starting to stabilize, so that the price of this raw material is no longer “prancing”. Coal prices have calmed down. CNBCINDONESIA RESEARCH TEAM (aji / aji)





