Trump tells supporters to ‘come out and vote’ for Youngkin in Virginia gubernatorial race





Trump’s statement the day before the election urged his supporters to “come out and vote” for Youngkin.

It comes after Youngkin told reporters over the weekend that he had no plans to participate in a tele-rally with the former president on Monday night.

Trump was to call the rally supporting the Republican Virginia ticket at 8 p.m., said John Fredericks, a talk show host who chaired Trump’s presidential campaigns in Virginia on Monday.

Youngkin’s Democratic opponent, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, has spent months trying to lock Youngkin into Trump – calling the former Carlyle Group chief executive a continuation of Trump’s policies and political approach. During his last campaign rally Monday evening, the Democrat even said that his opponent was “making an event” with the former president. A Youngkin collaborator confirmed to CNN that the Republican candidate did not participate in Trump’s tele-rally.

Youngkin has hugged Trump in the past, but during the election campaign he keeps his distance. At rallies, Youngkin never uses the name of the former president. He focuses more narrowly on state matters – particularly education, taxes, and the economy – while McAuliffe has sought to nationalize the race.

McAuliffe said on Sunday that Trump would use a Republican victory in Virginia as a launching pad for another presidential bid in 2024, although there is no indication Trump would.

“Trump wants to win here so he can announce his candidacy for president for 2024. That’s what this election is about. He’s trying to get off the map,” McAuliffe told the volunteers who were about to make the door. door-to-door in Manassas, Va., Sunday. “He wants to win here Tuesday and Wednesday, Donald Trump announces he will run in 2024. Are we going to allow this to continue?”

While mostly sticking to his talking points, Youngkin also hinted at the national stakes of the contest at times.

“Now is the time for Virginians to push back on this leftist, liberal and progressive agenda and take back our Commonwealth,” Youngkin said Monday in Richmond.

Trump injects himself into the race despite Youngkin’s efforts to locate it, positioning himself to take credit if Youngkin wins.

He also lambasted the Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump group led by Republican operatives who said in a recent television commercial that “Youngkin banned you from coming to Virginia” and that Youngkin was “embarrassed” by Trump. He called the group “perverts,” a reference to a co-founder accused of sexual misconduct.

“The Fake News media, as well as some of the perverts who do ad nauseam ads mostly on Fox (Fox shouldn’t be taking those ads!), Are trying to make it look like Glenn Youngkin and I disagree and don’t like each other. not. It is important to note that this is not true, we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies, ”Trump said in his statement Monday morning.

Trump said his base should “flood the system and come out and vote” on Tuesday, even though he said he “does not believe in the integrity of the Virginia election.”

This story has been updated with additional developments.

CNN’s Dan Merica and Ryan Nobles contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/11/01/politics/trump-glenn-youngkin-virginia-governors-race/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos