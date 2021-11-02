Modi meets UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson at COP26, discusses renewable energy, cleantech and defense

Text size:

A-

A +

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his British counterpart Boris Johnson on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit here on Monday and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in areas such as green hydrogen, renewable energy and clean technologies, economy and defense.

It was the first in-person meeting between Modi and Johnson after the British Prime Minister’s twice canceled visit to India earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The interaction, shortly after the opening ceremony of the World Leaders’ Summit at COP26, was to focus on the UK-India climate partnership as well as a review of the 2030 roadmap for strengthening strategic links between the UK and India signed by the two leaders during a virtual summit in May this year.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated Johnson for successfully hosting COP26 and for his personal leadership in championing global action for climate change mitigation and adaptation.

He reiterated India’s commitment to work closely with the UK on climate finance, technology, innovation and adaptation, green hydrogen, renewable energy and clean technology, including including joint initiatives under the International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), the Department of External Affairs said in a press release.

The two prime ministers reviewed the implementation of the priorities of the 2030 Roadmap, in particular in the areas of trade and the economy, interpersonal relations, health, defense and security.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the implementation of the enhanced trade partnership, including the steps taken towards the launch of negotiations of the free trade agreement, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed regional and global challenges, including Afghanistan, the fight against terrorism, the Indo-Pacific, supply chain resilience and the post-Covid global economic recovery.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his desire to welcome Johnson to India soon, the statement added.

According to official sources, the relatively short interaction focused on the exchange of views and the stocktaking of the bilateral relationship.

“The two governments remain committed to implementing the road map, on time. As a result, we plan to launch negotiations in November 2021 for an interim agreement to be signed in March 2022 and possibly a comprehensive agreement, if all goes according to plan, by November 2022, said the Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom. Uni, Gaitri Issar Kumar, said ahead of the prime ministers’ talks.

The Modi-Johnson meeting, described as an important bilateral of the UK leg of Modi’s European tour, was followed by a COP26 executive-level event titled Action and Solidarity: The Critical Decade, for which the UK had issued a special invitation to Modi to deliver a speech on the theme of “adaptation”.

Read also : UK to expand £ 750million for green projects in India, commits new funds for electric vehicles

Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram