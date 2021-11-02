Court file reveals January 6 documents Trump wants to hide from Congress





When the bipartisan House committee investigating the January 6 attack requested numerous documents from the White House, Donald Trump reacted predictably by demanding absolute secrecy.

Indeed, the former president and his team tried to exercise an “executive privilege” to block the requests of the select committee. As NBC News recently noted, by tradition, sitting Presidents have protected White House documents at the behest of their predecessors.

But not this time. President Joe Biden and his team recently concluded that there are “unique and extraordinary circumstances” surrounding the insurgent attack on Capitol Hill, and the Democratic White House has twice rejected Trump’s demands for secrecy.

As we discussed, with these decisions, the White House gave the National Archives the green light to release documents to Congress, which in turn led to a legal dispute.

One of the lingering questions that have been difficult to answer is what kind of documents Trump is so keen to keep secret. As the New York Times reported, the answer became clearer over the weekend:

Former President Donald J. Trump is seeking to prevent the publication of a wide range of documents related to the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, the National Archives said on Saturday in an early morning filing by a federal court detailing what Mr. Trump is fighting to keep a secret. In the case filed in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, John Laster, the director of the Presidential Records Division of the National Archives, laid out for the first time exactly which documents Mr. Trump is claiming privilege on. executive.

Part of what is striking about the revelations is the sheer volume of documents the former president is so keen to hide. This is not a situation in which the Trump team is generally comfortable with certain disclosures, while also expressing concern about a handful of particularly sensitive documents; this is a situation in which Team Trump seems terribly nervous about several hundred pages of documents.

According to information from The Times, the National Archives list includes:

Records of Mark Meadows, Stephen Miller and former White House Deputy Legal Counsel Patrick Philbin The Daily White House Journal, which includes the President’s movements, calls and meetings Phone logs, including calls between Trump and then Vice President Mike Pence re January 6 Suggested talking points for former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany Handwritten note re January 6 Draft text of Trump’s riot speech Draft a proclamation honoring the Capitol Police A memo on possible anti-election litigation A series of emails from a state official regarding election-related issues Talking points on allegations of electoral irregularities in a county in Michigan

It should be noted that at this point, the court file on Saturday morning revealed the list of documents, but not the content of the documents. In other words, we now know that Trump wants to hide the phone logs detailing the calls between Trump and Pence about the Jan.6 attack, but it’s unclear exactly what is included in those call tapes.

The next step, of course, would be to see the appeals themselves, which would likely explain why the former president doesn’t want Congress to see the documents.

For what it’s worth, Trump’s litigation shouldn’t be successful. As a recent NBC News report added, we could very well see “a legal showdown between the current and former president over executive privilege”, although the Republican “faces lengthy legal difficulties” since the Supreme Court of the United States ruled in 1977 that the outgoing president “is in the best position to assess the present and future needs of the executive branch.”

Watch this place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.msnbc.com/rachel-maddow-show/court-filing-reveals-jan-6-docs-trump-wants-hide-congress-n1282842 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos