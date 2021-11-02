Common prosperity, Xi Jinping’s response to populism





Chronic. Xi Jinping’s new mantra since this summer, the common prosperity was quickly seen, especially in the United States, as further proof of Pkin’s Maost turn. However, the publication on October 15 of the entire speech in which the Chinese president announced this policy sheds a markedly different light. Less red. Xi Jinping draws up a double observation. First: Income inequalities are a major concern around the world. () The polarization between rich and poor and the collapse of the middle class have led to social disintegration, political polarization and rampant populism. () Our country must resolutely protect itself against such polarization. However, China is already affected: This problem of unbalanced and inadequate development remains major in China with large gaps both in terms of regional development and income distribution, recognizes Mr. Xi. Read also Article book our subscriptions Xi Jinping’s left turn reveals fear of China’s westernization Secondly: The technological revolution and industrial transformation give new impetus to economic development, but it also has profound effects on employment and income distribution, including negative effects. We must study these and remedy them. According to him, social protection cannot do everything. Developed countries have industrialized for centuries, but because of their social systems they have not solved the problem of common prosperity and, indeed, the gap between rich and poor empire. Interesting clarification: Mr Xi is wary of too generous social protection. The government can’t take care of everything (). We must resolutely avoid falling into the trap of the welfare state supporting lazy people. Promote longevity at work Following more closely than one could imagine the debates on social networks, Xi Jinping even uses two terms in vogue among young people and Chinese sociologists, two phenomena to avoid, he specifies: the evolution [tre tourn sur soi-mme] and lying flat [glander, navoir aucune ambition]. Far from wanting to prevent the Chinese from getting richer, Xi Jinping, on the contrary, wants this possibility to be offered to everyone. Its first principle: Promote hard work and innovation as avenues for enrichment. To increase the human capital of society as a whole as well as professional knowledge, increase the ability of people to find jobs, start a business and strengthen their ability to enrich themselves. Guizot rather than Mao. Simply, those who get richer first will have to help those who are not yet rich. You have 33.47% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lemonde.fr/idees/article/2021/11/02/la-prosperite-commune-reponse-de-xi-jinping-au-populisme_6100627_3232.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos