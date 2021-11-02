Pro-Trump actor Kristy Swanson hospitalized with COVID-19





Kristy Swanson, star of the 1992 film “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and staunch supporter of former President Trump Donald Trump Superb investigation gives grim view of burgeoning anti-democratic views Southwest Investigative Report pilot said ” Let’s Go Brandon “on the flight Texas police have denied requests to escort the Biden bus surrounded by Trump supporters: PLUS report says she was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 51-year-old artist told nearly 400,000 Twitter followers on Monday that she was “at the end” of her coronavirus diagnosis when pneumonia “jumped into” her lungs.

Prayers for me please. Yesterday I took an ambulance ride to the hospital. I’m still here with pneumonia, on oxygen etc. all of which are covid related of course. I am in a good mood and in good hands.

Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

The “Pretty in Pink” and “Dude, where’s my car?” The actor is a strong supporter of the 45th President. In 2019, she worked on a play based on the exchange of anti-Trump texts between former FBI agent Peter Strzok and lawyer Lisa Page.

The artist met Trump at the White House in February last year and pinned a tweet of her posing in the Oval Office with him.

An honor to meet you Mr. President @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6YwIOAJK7a

Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) March 9, 2020

Swanson did not indicate whether or not she had been vaccinated against COVID-19. In September, she suggested that vaccination warrants were a way to “make money.”

Oh I see, so it behaves like the flu. Every year a new strain of fly appears and a new vaccine comes out for it, if you want to get one. This is exactly what it all is except this time they want to impose vaccines so they can make money https://t.co/PkrkNLH00r

Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) September 29, 2021

In a series of tweets on Monday, Swanson told fans she was “fine” and being treated with blood thinners and baricitinib while in hospital.

Thanks everyone for the prayers, it really means a lot to me. I can feel it. Just a little more clarification and updating, I was just at the end of my Covid diagnosis when it jumped into my lungs. So they treat me with baricitinib and blood thinners so that I don’t clot. I’m fine.

Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) November 1, 2021

She posted an acknowledgment for messages of support, including from “Pretty in Pink” star Jon Cryer, a frequent critic of Trump.

OMG, I am so sorry to hear this, but I am happy to hear that you are in good hands and receiving good care.

You and your family are on my mind. I wish you strength and rest and happiness and health

Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) November 1, 2021

