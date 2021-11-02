Glasgow Climate Summit Day 2: PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Boris Johnson launch infrastructure resilience project for small island states | India News

Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Boris Johnson will jointly launch the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) initiative during the 26th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (COP-26) in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Briefing on Prime Minister Modi’s program at COP26 on the second day, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said: “It will be a very busy day, which will start with the leaders’ photo op at 8:30 am. a special session that would be the launch of the Resilient Island States Initiative (IRIS), which is essentially part of the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) which would focus on capacity building, having pilot projects in particular in small island developing states which would also imply, in some senses, the establishment of norms and standards for resilient infrastructure. ”

During the press conference, Shringla said that “the Prime Minister stressed that in many cases lives are lost, but the livelihoods and all the infrastructure, housing, everything related to infrastructure. are lost with cyclones, etc. States and coastal areas are vulnerable to these ravages of climate change. And it’s an effort to try to equip countries that are particularly vulnerable to these effects of climate change. “

The Minister of Foreign Affairs said: “You will have the launch of the infrastructure for resilient island states called IRIS. This will involve a joint effort between India and the UK. Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson will jointly launch and you will have the participation of Australia, which is also a partner in this effort. “

He said a number of leaders of small island states would speak on the occasion, including Frank Bainimarama, Prime Minister of Fiji, Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica and Pravind Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius. Antonio Guterres, UN Secretary General, will also speak.

PM Modi would meet with a number of leaders from other countries. He will also meet some people who are very strongly associated with work related to climate change and socio-economic development, said Shringla.

He added: “In the afternoon we have an event called Acceleration of Clean Tech, Innovation and Deployment. It is hosted by Prime Minister Johnson and basically PM Johnson and PM Modi will be launching another initiative which is called “One World One Sun, One Grid”.

“Green Grid” which is a UK initiative and “One Word One Sun One Grid” which is the National Solar Alliance initiative proposed by India would both be launched jointly as a new initiative and would primarily aim to promote connectivity through solar grids across the world, he says.

“This launch will take place with the participation of US President Joe Biden. We will have the participation of the Prince of the United Arab Emirates. We will have Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of Bangladesh who will be part of this initiative. You also have Uhuru Kenyatta, President of Kenya, who will also be part of this effort, ”he said.

“The two initiatives – Infrastructure for Resilient Island States as well as One World One Sun, One Grid – are very, very important global initiatives that are part of our efforts to try to get more capacity building, more involvement. and, more support to other countries, especially developing countries around the world, ”he said.

Referring to another initiative, Shringla said, “There is another initiative, organized by US President Joe Biden on infrastructure development, Build Back Better, which is also seen as related to the development of resilient infrastructure. The Prime Minister will participate in this initiative. initiative too. “

The Prime Minister will leave Glasgow after the high-level segment of COP 26, said Shringla. He also said that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had accepted Prime Minister Modi’s invitation to visit India, saying he would plan his visit as soon as circumstances permit.

