Trump says ‘Israel literally owned Congress’ in interview





Former US President Donald Trump said “Israel literally owns Congress” in an interview with Ari Hoffman on 570 KVI on Friday.

Trump’s quote can be found at 10: 27-11: 10

During the interview, Hoffman mentioned to Trump that he bought kippas with the former president’s name on them and that when he asked the seller if they were selling Joe Biden, they laughed.

Trump quickly went on a tangent, claiming that the biggest change he had seen in Congress was the transfer of power from Israel-influenced lawmakers to anti-Israel politicians:

“Well, you know, the biggest change I’ve seen in Congress is Congress literally owned by Israel – you get that, 10 years ago, 15 years ago – and it was so powerful, it ‘was so powerful, and today it’s almost the opposite, “Trump said.

The former president referred to some left-wing progressives in Congress whom he accused of hating Israel. “You have – between AOC [Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez] and [Rep. Ilhan] Omar and these people who hate Israel, they hate him with a passion – they control Congress and Israel is no longer a force in Congress, that’s – I mean – it’s just amazing. I have never seen such a change, “he said.

“Israel had such power – and rightly so – over Congress, and now it doesn’t. It’s amazing, actually.”

Hoffman nodded throughout the non-sequitur, then replied, “This is really a change that we are seeing within the Democratic Party,” before moving on to a question about Trump’s reopening strategy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump’s statements appear to echo an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory that the so-called “Israel lobby,” often used as a euphemism for Jews, controls American policy in order to advance Israeli interests.

When Trump was in power, American Jews were polarized along ideological lines regarding support for the former president. Although the global majority voted against him in 2016 and 2020, many observant and Orthodox Jews supported his campaign.

While his administration was widely seen as pro-Israel and the right-wing government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump, seen by many as a nationalist and populist, was accused of wooing or refusing to speak out against white supremacists and other extremists within his political base who were hostile to the Jews.

Neo-Nazis and white supremacists surround counter-protesters at the base of a statue of Thomas Jefferson after parading with torches on the University of Virginia campus in Charlottesville, Va., August 11, 2017 (Credit: SHAY HORSE / NURPHOTO VIA GETTY IMAGES / JTA The Trump administration also played a key role in arranging the Abraham’s Accords, a series of diplomatic agreements promoting the normalization of relations between Israel and neighboring Arab countries, including the Emirates. United Arabs and Bahrain.

Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law through his marriage to Ivanka, played a key role in the Trump administration’s diplomatic strategy in the Middle East. Kushner and his wife Ivanka are Jews, she has been converted.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jpost.com/diaspora/antisemitism/trump-says-israel-literally-owned-congress-in-interview-683759 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

