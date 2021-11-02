Connect with us

Politics

After Putin and Xi Jinping, Erdogan dries up at COP 26

The list of absentees is growing day by day. After Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping, Turkish leader Erdogan, who took part in the G20 summit this weekend in Rome, did not go to Glasgow, Scotland, where COP26 opens on Monday, has reported the Anadolu news agency. “When our requests were not met, we decided not to go to Glasgow,” Recep Tayyip said. Erdogan to journalists on his plane leaving Italy, according to comments reported by NTV. With this new lack of size, the chances of accelerating the fight against climate change are once again diminishing. Indeed, China, Russia, and Turkey which are three heavyweights of pollution on a global scale are reducing the scope of this conference after a first cancellation last year.

Climate: COP26, chronicle of an announced failure?

Dispute between Turkey and British authorities

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a Turkish official said earlier that British authorities had failed to respond to Turkey’s demands on security, including on the number of vehicles the Turkish delegation wished to have available. .

After long procrastination, the Turkish Parliament ratified the Paris Climate Agreement concluded in 2015 in October, becoming the last G20 country to formally adopt it.

Russia and China, largely absent

The United States, whose President Joe Biden is due to speak on Monday afternoon, have mostly pointed to Beijing, saying they are “disappointed” by theabsence commitments from China, the world’s largest polluter, and Russia at the G20. Russian and Chinese presidents are among the most absent at COP26, but a written message from Xi Jinping to be released on Monday.

(With agencies)

