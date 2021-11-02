Jokowi’s full speech at the COP26 climate change summit in Glasgow





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo attended the World Leaders Summit on Change Weather COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, on Monday, November 1, 2021. On this occasion, Jokowi appeared wearing a black suit and red tie. He was greeted by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Jokowi spoke at the event regarding Indonesia’s Commitment to Global Climate Change. On YouTube of the Presidential Secretariat, Jokowi’s speech lasted about 4 minutes. Here is President Jokowi’s full speech: “Climate change is a great threat to global prosperity and development. Global solidarity, partnership, cooperation and collaboration are essential. With such great natural potential, Indonesia continues to contribute to the management of climate change. Deforestation rates have declined dramatically, the lowest in 20 years. Forest fires also decreased by 82% in 2020. Indonesia has also started the rehabilitation of mangrove forests covering an area of ​​600 thousand hectares in 2024, the largest in the world. Indonesia also rehabilitated 3 million critical lands between 2010 and 2019. The sector that originally contributed 60 percent of Indonesia’s emissions will reach net carbon sink, no later than 2030. In the energy sector, we are also making progress. With the development of the electric car ecosystem, the construction of the largest solar power plant in Southeast Asia, the use of new and renewable energies including biofuels, as well as the development of clean energy including the development of the world’s largest green industrial zone, north of Kalimantan. But this is not enough. We, especially those countries that have large green lands and have the potential to be reforested, as well as countries that have large seas that have the potential to contribute carbon, need international support and contributions from countries. developed. Indonesia will continue to mobilize climate finance and innovative finance as well as hybrid finance, green bonds and green sukuk. Providing climate finance with financing from developed countries is game changer in climate change mitigation and adaptation actions in developing countries. Indonesia will be able to contribute to the net faster zero emissions world. The question is, how important is the contribution of developed countries to us? What technology transfer can be ensured? This requires action, must be implemented as soon as possible. other than that carbon market and carbon price must be part of the issue of climate change. A transparent, honest, inclusive and equitable carbon economy ecosystem must be created. At the conclusion of this summit, on behalf of the Forum for the Archipelago and Small Island Countries (AIS), Indonesia is honored to be able to circulate a joint declaration with the leaders of the AIS Forum. It has become the commitment of the AIS Forum to continue to advance maritime cooperation and action. weather to the UNFCCC. Thank you.” Read also: Three views of Jokowi at the Climate Change Summit

