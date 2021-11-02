5 experts on how to play volatility





Donald Trump’s new company will go public by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp. DWAC shares rose more than 1,000% after the deal was announced. Five investment experts have advised caution over concerns about volatility and Trump’s business model.

Former President Donald Trump’s latest deal sparked a retail frenzy and led some to argue that it is making PSPCs great again.

After announcing that Trump Media & Technology Group would go public by merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp., shares of the blank check company soared more than 1,000% to $ 130. This briefly gave Trump’s new venture an implied value of over $ 8 billion.

A Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, raises capital through a public listing before merging with a business. These vehicles gained popularity earlier this year, with 298 SPACs priced in the first three months of 2021, but activity levels plummeted in subsequent quarters.

An investment firm made $ 136 million on paper because it previously owned shares of DWAC, while Bloomberg reported that two retail traders it spoke to made at least $ 12,000. Analysts have likened the surge in investor interest to companies like GameStop and AMC, which achieved “meme-stock” status earlier this year.

“DWAC is certainly appealing to all Reddit day-trading speculators,” Julian Klymochko, whose company Accelerate Financial Technologies offers an exchange-traded fund SPAC, told Insider in a recent interview. “Over the past week, it was the second most traded stock behind Tesla and everyone knows people like to speculate on Tesla.”

Jim Osman founded Edge Consulting Group, a research firm that analyzes investments in specific situations. He agreed that DWAC quickly reached memes stock status.

“GameStop is a great analogy,” Osman told Insider. “In fact, this could be the first PSPC meme.”

But this status means that investors have to be very careful before placing their bets. Insider spoke to Klymoshko, Osman and other experts about DWAC’s price volatility, Trump’s plans for a social media platform, and the future of the SPAC market.

Volatility issues

They all agreed that DWAC stocks would continue to be defined by their volatility, making it more difficult to form an investment strategy. From a peak of $ 132, stocks fell below $ 60 in five days, a collapse of more than 50%.

“I don’t think the term ‘investment’ is really appropriate here, this is highly speculative trading,” Klymochko said. “I don’t think DWAC is worth buying and holding, but it will certainly attract speculators and players looking for volatility.”

Several hedge funds, including Lighthouse Investment Partners and Saba Capital Management, sold their positions in DWAC after the initial price spike. Louis Navellier, whose company, Navellier & Associates, manages $ 2.5 billion in assets, said this shows DWAC is not a viable long-term investment.

“If so-called smart money were to ditch DWAC, I recommend you stay away,” he wrote for MarketWatch.

Kristi Marvin, managing director of research firm SPACInsider, said the vast trading volume figures demonstrate the short-term approach of traders. Half a billion DWAC shares were traded on the day the deal was announced, breaking the previous SPAC record of 189 million, set by Churchill Capital IV in mid-February after announcing a possible deal with the automaker of Lucid Motors electric vehicles.

In February, Churchill Capital IV set the previous record for single-day PSPC transaction volume after reaching a deal with electric vehicle maker Lucid Motors. Lucid engines

“To have that revenue just doesn’t make sense,” Marvin told Insider in a recent interview. “It was a dynamic business.”

She added: “Everyone invests differently in some day-to-day transactions. But I like to look at it from the point of view of whether I want to keep it for the long term.”

Trump’s new business

Experts Insider spoke to also expressed concerns about the viability of the company that DWAC is about to merge with, Trump Media & Technology Group. Klymoshko described Trump’s business proposal as “essentially a simple PowerPoint presentation,” while Marvin said it lacked the usual details needed for a PSPC merger.

“Usually, when a PSPC is launched, it is the most important event in the life of PSPC: you file a lot of documents so that people can really assess the business,” she said. declared. “The problem with this deal is that there is no information about the company. We just have the bare minimum.”

Trump, who was banned by Facebook and Twitter after rioters stormed the United States Capitol in January, said a right-wing social media site called Truth Social would be included in his news portfolio. business. Some investors have questioned whether there is room in the market for this platform, given the number of established companies that are already dominant.

Trump has announced plans to launch Truth Social, a conservative-leaning social media platform. Screenshot / App Store

“The fixed costs of social media are very high. It’s not that easy being Facebook or Twitter,” Arnaud Vagner, whose Iceberg Research company bypasses DWAC, told Insider in a recent interview. “If you’re a diehard Republican, a Trump fan, you’re going to try the service. But then, if you’re surrounded by like-minded people, I wonder, do you want to hang out on social media? “

Others pointed to the difficulties of Speak, a conservative social media app that Apple had previously banned from the App Store for failing to remove content promoting violence.

“Is there room for another social media platform? I don’t think there is,” Osman said. “Talking tried to appeal to a conservative audience, and that was all but wiped out.”

He added: “The joy of social media platforms is that they generate arguments that people discuss all day long and never change their perspective. I don’t think a hand-clapping echo chamber is. of interest to anyone. “

The SPAC market

After the initial PSPC frenzy, interest has waned over the past six months. While 141 blank check companies valued their stocks in February, only five were listed on the stock exchange in August, according to financial data firm FactSet.

Klymochko said the surge in DWAC over the past week and a half could reignite the struggling industry.

“Donald Trump is a clear positive for sentiment in the PSPC market,” he told Insider. “Look at the trading volumes this brought us out of an eight-month PSPC bear market.”

But SPACInsider’s Marvin said he was concerned about the effect of a character as polarizing as Trump. She said the DWAC would become a politicized asset in the face of criticism from Democrats and praise from Republicans.

“The current bear cycle we find ourselves in has been particularly prolonged, given the news and noise in the market, such as regulatory and inflationary concerns,” she said. “DWAC has definitely brought attention back to PSPC, whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

She added, “This puts PSPC in a bit of a difficult position as they will be forever associated with Trump.”

