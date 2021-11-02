BBC climate editor attacks weasel Boris Johnson in row over coal





The BBC’s climate editor suggested Boris Johnson was a ‘weasel’ during a talk about a new coal mine in Cumbria. In an interview to mark the start of the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow on Monday, Justin Rowlatt asked Mr Johnson if the government would allow construction of the mine, which has been criticized by environmentalists. Opponents of the project say it undermines the Cop26 target and will pump more carbon emissions into the atmosphere. Mr Rowlatt said: you go to the developing world and say ‘phase out coal’, at the same time you are not ruling out a new coal mine in Britain. Why don’t you just say you’re just not going to open that coal mine? The Chinese will just say, we can’t take this guy seriously. After Mr Johnson cited some statistics on the UK’s energy sources in response, Mr Rowlatt, whose sister is an Extinction Rebellion protester, replied: I’m sorry to mention coal, but it makes you look a little crazy not to respond to smut. question. Sorry, I answered the question on coal, replied the Prime Minister. Prime Minister is not in favor of more coal The on-screen dispute comes after Nick Robinson, one of the presenters of BBC Radio 4s Today, told Mr Johnson to stop speaking during an interview last month. The Today appearance was the prime ministers’ first since 2019, when Tory sources claimed the program was irrelevant and refused to allow ministers to be on it. Downing Street declined to comment on the altercation. A BBC spokesperson said: It was a lively and robust interview which asked the prime minister ahead of Cop26 if he was consistent in his opposition to the production of coal, one of his main priorities at the summit. “This prompted the Prime Minister to make it clear that he was not in favor of a new coal mine in the UK. During the interview on Monday, Mr Johnson insisted that the site was not a decision for me, it was a decision for local planning authorities. The decision on the Cumbria mine lies with the UK government, not local authorities, as it was called internally by Robert Jenrick, then Housing Secretary, in March this year. The development, first proposed in 2017, has been approved three times by Cumbria County Council. However, Mr Jenrick chose to conduct an investigation to explore the arguments advanced by supporters and opponents.

