Turkish President Erdogan will not attend the COP26 climate summit | Climate crisis News





The Turkish president was due to address the climate summit in Glasgow, but returned to Istanbul after a G20 meeting in Rome.

Istanbul, Turkey Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan returned to Istanbul instead of attending the UN climate summit COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. State agency Anadolu said the president returned to Istanbul on Sunday evening, just after attending the G20 summit in Rome. Erdogan was due to address the COP26 summit on Monday and Tuesday, to explain how Turkey plans to meet the emissions reduction targets it agreed to under the Paris climate agreement. The Turkish presidency has not given an official reason for Erdogan’s brutal cancellation of his intention to attend the summit, where Ankara had also hoped to hold meetings with US President Joe Biden and other world leaders on a series of topics. Erdogan met with Biden on Sunday on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, to discuss a lingering dispute over which F-16 fighter jets Ankara would like to acquire and the war in Syria. An unnamed Turkish official told Reuters news agency there had been protocol issues regarding the Turkish president’s presence at the summit. Erdogan has in the past been criticized by Turkish opposition leaders for his highly secure convoys, most recently at the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September. Turkish Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum is still expected to attend the COP26 summit and represent Turkey. Starting Monday, world leaders will deliver two days of speeches. This will be followed by technical negotiations to try to reach an agreement by the end of the summit on November 12. Turkey became the last G20 country to ratify the Paris climate agreement last month. Although Turkey signed the agreement in 2016, it has not fully ratified it over the years, partly claiming that it opposes its inclusion on the developed country list and therefore its ineligibility for funding. available for developing countries. Turkey struck a deal last month to receive $ 3.2 billion, mostly in loans, from the World Bank, France and Germany to help it meet its goals set out in the Accord. from Paris. The deal aims to limit global warming to less than 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in preference to 1.5 ° C above pre-industrial levels, and requires signatories to cut greenhouse gas emissions to reach this goal. Turkey has said it plans to cut emissions by 21% by 2030 and achieve net zero emissions by 2053. Turkey currently accounts for less than 1% of global emissions, and experts say the major part of that comes from its energy use, which relies heavily on coal and non-renewable energies, which the government plans to phase out. Turkey has experienced a number of natural disasters this year which experts say are due to global warming. The country is currently facing a persistent drought that threatens farmers and water supplies. In July, forest fires swept through large parts of the country’s southern coast and killed at least eight people. Then, some 82 people were killed by the floods along the Black Sea coast. And a layer of marine mucilage, caused by changing conditions in the waters off the Turkish coast, blanketed the Sea of ​​Marmara earlier this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/1/erdogan-returns-to-turkey-instead-of-attending-cop-26-climate-summit The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos