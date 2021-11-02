Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets net zero target at COP26

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow to pledge his country to achieve net zero emissions, but it is well beyond the 2050 date that many were perhaps hoping for.

During his speech on Monday, Modi claimed that India will achieve net zero emissions by 2070, which will take it beyond the 2050 target set by many Western countries and even beyond the China’s 2060 net zero emissions target.

However, Madhura Joshi, senior associate of the European climate change think tank E3G, said Modi has firmly committed India to the clean energy path, while noting that the 2070 target can still be advanced.

Although a reading of these targets could mean that the government is leaving some leeway on coal, but we know, and several studies have shown, that new coal capacity is both totally unprofitable and unnecessary. for India’s energy future, she said.

Judging from past performance, India is often doing better than its stated targets. The stage is now set for a radical change in own investment.

“Five essences” for India’s energy transition

The net zero goal was one of five essences that Modi described in his speech at COP26, which included more ambitious short-term climate goals.

Modi said India will aim for a non-fossil energy capacity of 500 gigawatts by 2030, up from a previous target of 450 GW, while India will also seek to meet 50% of its energy needs from energy sources. renewable energy by 2030, against a previous target of 40%.

He also pledged that by 2030 India would reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes and the carbon intensity of its economy by 45%.

While India is the third largest emitter of carbon dioxide, behind China and the United States, its large population means that it currently has one of the lowest per capita emissions rates in the world.

Earlier this year, Wood Mackenzie Vice President, Energy – Asia-Pacific, Gavin Thompson, stressed that a net zero target by 2070 for India would still require concerted efforts to achieve, given that more than half of all capacity and 70% of power generation in India currently comes from coal.

This weekend alone, India joined Russia, China and Australia in opposing a firm deadline for the phase-out of coal at the G20 meeting in Rome, Italy.

Financial support for India’s green transition

In June, Thompson said that in order to ensure India moves towards a net zero goal, developed Western countries should consider significant direct financial and technological support to help the country’s decarbonization path.

Following Modi’s announcement, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter that the UK would work with India “to make even more progress”, including through the Clean Green initiative launched by his government at COP26 on Monday.

The initiative aims to help developing countries take advantage of green technologies and grow their economies, and increase public and private investment in sustainable infrastructure globally.

It will also see the UK double its aid-funded green investments to more than 3 billion ($ 4.1 billion) over five years and provide new guarantees to support clean infrastructure projects.

As part of the announcement, the UK government said it would provide an “India Green Guarantee” to the World Bank to unlock an additional $ 750 million for green projects across India.

“I want to see the UK’s green industrial revolution go global. The pace of change in clean technology and infrastructure is incredible, but no country should be left behind in the race to save our planet,” said Johnson said in a statement Monday.

“The climate has often been a silent victim of economic growth and progress, but the opposite should now be true. Through the Clean Green initiative, we can help build better and more environmentally friendly after the pandemic and put the world on the path to a sustainable future. “