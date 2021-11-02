Trump says world leaders’ rage ‘at Biden’ during president’s trip to Europe





As President Joe Biden meets with world leaders abroad, former President Donald Trump criticizes the administration for handling the issues and says the country’s reputation has never been so bad.

“We’ve never been looked down upon like now, including the fact that the leaders of foreign countries, who are all at the top of their game, laugh at Biden as he goes around the world. Europe. So low and too bad for America. There has never been a time like this, “Trump said in a statement.

He pointed to Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan as people around the world began to notice the negative impact of the current administration.

“It is very interesting that Afghanistan and our horrific and incompetent withdrawal, losing soldiers and leaving billions of dollars in military equipment, is the moment when people really started to realize how much this direction of socialism / communism for America has become horrible, ”the statement said.

The Republican’s comments come after Biden apologized to world leaders for the Trump administration to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate agreement.

“I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I apologize for the fact that the United States under the last administration withdrew from the Paris agreement,” the Democratic president said on Monday. He added: “It got us a bit behind the eight ball.”

Today, I am in Glasgow to launch the COP26. Climate change is the challenge of our collective lives, the existential threat to human existence as we know it. And every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.

Let this be the time when we answer the call of history.

– President Biden (@POTUS) November 1, 2021

Biden’s apology followed his call for unified and transformative action to deal with the “existential threat” of climate change at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

“And with each day that we delay, the cost of inaction increases. May it be the moment we answer the call of history here in Glasgow. May it be the start of a decade of transformative action that preserves our planet and improves the quality of life of people everywhere, ”the president said in his speech.

Trump chose to withdraw from the Paris climate agreement because he felt it “puts the United States at a disadvantage for the exclusive benefit of other countries.” For a while, America was the only country that was not in the deal.

Shortly after taking office in January, Biden reversed his decision and called on the United States to reinstate the Paris climate accord.

As President Joe Biden meets with world leaders abroad, former President Donald Trump criticizes the administration for handling the issues and says the country’s reputation has never been so bad. Here, US President Donald Trump looks on during an event to unveil significant changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on January 9, 2020, in Washington, DC Drew Angerer / Getty Images

And after the Democrat’s arrival at the White House was announced, NBC News chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel reported: The United States toppled a dictator, that democracy has been saved, that reputation of America was saved. “

While Trump believes world leaders are laughing at Biden as his approval ratings continue to drop, some outlets like the Washington Post and MSNBC have reported that European officials are actually more concerned about the former president’s return. .

“After four years with Trump, the world is very, very curious as to whether this is a lasting new direction in American politics or whether we could risk a return to Trumpism in 2024,” Anders Fogh Rasmussen, a former Danish Prime Minister who was NATO Secretary. -General told the Post. “It will be an arduous effort for Biden to convince his allies and partners that he has profoundly changed American attitudes.”

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/bad-america-trump-says-world-leaders-laughing-biden-presidents-europe-trip-1644755

