Trump accuses ‘perverts’ of pretending he and Virginia governor candidate Glenn Youngkin don’t like each other





Former President Donald Trump issued several statements on November 1, encouraging his supporters to vote for Virginia government candidate Glenn Youngkin. Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

Donald Trump accuses the “perverts” of giving the impression that he and Glenn Youngkin do not like each other.

Trump encouraged his supporters to vote for Youngkin, saying they believe in “the same policies.”

Trump has been largely absent from the Virginia election campaign, only being parachuted the day before the election for a tele-rally that Youngkin did not attend.

Former President Donald Trump criticized the “fake media” and “perverts” for allegedly creating the false impression that he and GOP GOP Governor Glenn Youngkin disagreed.

Trump released a statement via Twitter on November 1 through his spokesperson Liz Harrington, denying that there is a rift between them.

“The Fake News media, as well as some of the perverts who do ad nauseam ads mostly on Fox (Fox shouldn’t be taking those ads!), Are trying to make it look like Glenn Youngkin and I disagree and don’t like each other. not. other, “Trump wrote in the statement.

He added that he and Youngkin “got along very well together” and “strongly believed in many of the same policies,” especially when it comes to education.

“The reason the Fake News and the perverts are working overtime is to try to convince people that we don’t like each other, and therefore, my great and unprecedented base Make America Great Again will not show up to vote.” Trump wrote. “I tell all of our millions of followers, don’t listen to the Fake News and the deceptive ads written largely by established perverts. Come out and vote for a man who will be a great governor, Glenn Youngkin!”

In a separate November 1 statement, Trump added that Youngkin had had his “full and complete approval for many months.” He also encouraged “every MAGA voter” to support Youngkin.

It is unclear who Trump called a pervert in the statement, and his representatives did not immediately return a request for comment from Insider.

Youngkin did not campaign with Trump in Virginia. The former president has also kept his distance, except to attend a last-minute tele-rally on the eve of the election which took place without Youngkin.

Trump’s absence on Youngkin’s election campaign has been widely mocked by Democrats. In October, the Democratic National Committee mocked Trump by flying a plane near his Mar-a-Lago property, carrying a banner that read, “Why doesn’t Youngkin let Trump campaign in Virginia?”

President Joe Biden also took a hit against Youngkin last week, asking why he “wouldn’t allow Donald Trump to campaign for him.”

“Terry’s opponent has made all of his commitments deprived of loyalty to Donald Trump, but what really interests me is that he won’t be standing next to Donald Trump now that the campaign is on,” he said. Biden said at a campaign rally in Arlington. “He’s ready to pledge his loyalty to Donald Trump in private, why not in public? What is he trying to hide? Is there a problem with Trump’s presence? Is he uncomfortable ?”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe has meanwhile continued to make connections between Trump and Youngkin. He told The Hill that Trump’s statements were “the culmination of a dangerous alliance to bring division, hatred and Trumpism to Virginia in a fleece vest and khaki.”

“Since launching his campaign, Glenn Youngkin has made it clear that he is running for governor for one person and one person: Donald Trump. Now, within 24 hours of Election Day, Trump is helping Glenn close his campaign and reward his tally. allegiance over the past eight months, ”McAuliffe said.

Virginia’s gubernatorial election, scheduled for Nov. 2, is going neck and neck. CNBC reported that early voting in the state had reached an all-time high, with a fifth of Virginia’s 5.9 million voters submitting advance ballots.

Read the original article on Business Insider

