Glasgow COP26 summit: PM Modi announces net zero emissions by 2070 for India

Narendra Modi

India

COP26

Prime Ministeron Monday announced a bold pledge thatwill reach zero net carbon emissions by 2070 and has said it is the only country that “in spirit and letter” is meeting the commitments made under the Paris Agreement to tackle climate change.Addressing world leaders at the High-Level Segment of Heads of State and Government at the UNUnderway in Glasgow, Prime Minister Modi said India is working hard to tackle climate change and will show results.

Modi also said India places climate change at the center of its policies and stressed the need to include climate adaptation policies in school curricula to educate the next generation about the issues.

“Today, the whole world recognizes that India is the only major economy in the world to have kept both the letter and the spirit” of its Paris commitments. We are making all possible efforts in a resolute manner. We are working hard and we will show results, the Prime Minister said in a much anticipated address.

Presenting the country’s national declaration at the summit, Modi listed India’s five commitments to tackle climate change with a bold announcement that it will meet the goal of net zero emissions by 2070.

It also increased the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to achieve non-fossil fuel capacity from 450 giga watts to 500 giga watts.

“India will increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 giga watts by 2030; India will meet 50% of its energy needs from renewable energy sources by 2030. By 2030, India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion. tonnes and by 2030; India will reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% and India will reach the goal of net zero by 2070, the prime minister said.

“These five essences will be India’s unprecedented contribution to climate action,” he added.

Modi also called for lifestyle changes that can go a long way to tackle climate change and urged making “Lifestyle for the Environment” a global mission.

“Lifestyle plays a very important role in climate change. I would like to suggest a movement in a nutshell in the context of climate which can become a key basis for a world. This word is LIFE Lifestyle for Environment.

“There is a need for all of us to come together as a collective partnership and advance the ‘way of life for the environment’ as a movement. It can become a mass movement for an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Instead of mindless and destructive consumption, we need This movement can help us achieve goals that can bring about revolutionary change in various fields like fisheries, agriculture, welfare, food choices, packaging, tourism, clothing, water and energy management, he said.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated that developed countries must fulfill the $ 1 trillion pledged in climate finance, saying this should be tracked in the same way as climate change mitigation.

“India expects developed countries to make US $ 1 trillion in climate finance available as soon as possible. As we monitor progress in climate change mitigation, we must also monitor climate finance. Justice would truly be served if pressure was put on countries that fail to live up to their climate finance commitments, ”Modi said.

He said India is moving forward with great courage and ambition on the climate issue and understands the pain of other developing countries.

“India also understands and shares the pain of other developing countries and has continually expressed their expectations. For many developing countries, climate change is a very big crisis looming before them, a crisis that threatens their very existence. Today, to save the world, we have taken great strides. It’s the need of the hour, he said.

Sharing his sentiment on the climate change conference in Paris in 2015, Modi said it was not India but 1.25 billion Indians who were making promises.

When I first came to Paris for a climate summit, I came as a representative of a culture that conveyed the message Sarve Bhavantu Sukhina ‘(everyone should be happy). The Paris event was therefore not only a summit but a feeling and a commitment.

“It wasn’t India that was making promises, it was promises that 1.25 billion Indians were making to themselves and I’m happy that a developing country like India that is working to get millions out of people of poverty, works day and night to ensure ease of life for millions of people and India which represents 17% of the world population but is responsible for only 5% of global emissions, is this country that does not ‘has spared no effort in carrying out its duty, said Modi, adding that India’s contribution in climate change mitigation far exceeds its role in emissions.

The Paris Agreement is a legally binding international treaty on climate change. It was adopted by 196 Parties during COP 21 in Paris, in December 2015.

Elaborating on India’s track record, the Prime Minister said that in terms of installed renewable energy capacity, India is ranked 4th in the world and over the past seven years India has increased by 25% of its energy is non-fossil fuel, which now represents 40 percent of its energy mix.

“More people travel on Indian railways each year than the entire world population. This massive rail system is committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2030. This initiative alone will reduce carbon emissions by 60 million tonnes per year.

“The LED bulb campaign reduces emissions by 40 million tonnes per year. Today India is working on many such initiatives with a firm will. At the same time, in order to collaborate with the world, it also proposed international solutions and groundbreaking measures We launched the initiative of the International Solar Alliance for Climate Adaptation and created the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), which is an important and sensitive initiative that will help save millions of lives, he said.

India, the world’s third emitter with 1.96 tonnes of carbon emissions per capita, behind China and the United States which represent 8.4 tonnes and 18.6 tonnes of emissions respectively.

Modi’s statement at around 10 minutes was much longer than that allotted to world leaders and he apologized to the President for missing the deadline, but stressed that it reflected India’s strong commitment in this area.

SEE ALSO:

A third of India’s holiday season is over: what sells and what doesn’t



Today is the last day to subscribe to the IPO of Fino Payments Bank