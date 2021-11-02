Turkey refuses to join Greece, Israel and Cyprus at Libya conference





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told French President Emmanuel Macron at the G20 summit this weekend that Turkey will not participate in the Paris conference on Libya. Greece, Cyprus and Israel will all attend the conference. Erdogan explained his position at a press conference on Monday: France aims to organize a conference on Libya similar to the previous Berlin conference, Erdogan said. We cannot attend the Paris conference in which Greece, Israel and the Greek Cypriot administration are participating. We told Macron that if these countries are to attend the conference, there is also no need to send special representatives. “ Erdogan has made it clear his refusal to work with other allied countries – like Greece – with the North African country in which Turkey has a continuing military presence. Erdogan told Macron that Turkey’s relations with Libya are part of an agreement with the Libyan government and are protected by the former government of national accord signed in November 2019. He also denied the accusation that Turkey is an unwanted and illegal mercenary force in Libya, claiming that “our soldiers there are instructors.” One of the objectives of the Paris conference is to get the international community to help Libya organize elections that will lead to the withdrawal of foreign entities occupying the country. Greece strengthens relations with Libya ahead of Paris conference Greece announced earlier this month that it would begin training the Libyan coast guard, as part of a larger effort to expand its ties with the North African country. The announcement comes just a day after the Libyan Investment Authority signed a memorandum of understanding with Enterprise Greece, the country’s official investment agency. The MoU also aims to facilitate and enable Libyan investments in European and international markets. In addition to encouraging investment opportunities inside and outside Libya and benefiting from global expertise, the LIA said. Greek Deputy Foreign Minister in charge of economic diplomacy Kostas Fragogiannis met Libyan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohamed Khalil Issa yesterday to discuss expanding the alliance of the two nations. Fragogiannias and Issa both issued a joint statement following this meeting. In the statement, Fragogiannias demanded the withdrawal of all foreign troops from Libya, while mentioning that Greece was the first country to establish a consulate in Benghazi, and also the first to open investments with Libya. Issa said Libya welcomes Greece’s investment and support in the country, and hopes to strengthen their relationship. What emerges in Greek-Libyan relations is that Greece has never harmed Libya, nor carried any hostility towards Libya, said Issa, hailing Greece’s presence in the Mediterranean and internationally.

