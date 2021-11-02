China fails to present new climate action commitments at COP26 summit





China, the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the world, has not increased its commitments to face the climate crisis as requested by other countries during the COP26 climate summit. In a written address Monday at the gathering of world leaders in Glasgow, Chinese President Xi Jinping called on developed countries to lend their support to help developing countries better cope with the consequences of global warming. He also urged all parties to take stronger action to jointly tackle the climate challenge, and said his country would accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition, vigorously develop renewable energies and plan and build large wind power plants and photovoltaic. Ahead of arriving in Glasgow, US President Joe Biden said the focus should be on what countries like China, Russia and Saudi Arabia are not doing to tackle climate change. He called it disappointing that these nations have hardly come forward, in terms of commitments to tackle climate change. Earlier, the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change said Xi would be the only leader to address the first part of the high-level segment of heads of state and government in a written statement. He was previously expected to appear by video link. China is key to a Cop26 deal to ensure a better chance of containing the 1.5 degree global temperature rise this century. Despite this, Mr Xi, who has not left China since last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic, was not expected to attend the conference in person. Balance He attended the G20 summit in Rome this weekend via video link and spoke at length to them about the climate crisis, urging countries to balance environmental protection with economic development, to fight change. climate and protect peoples’ livelihoods and accepted major economies should grow stronger. cooperation in this regard. In updated pledges, China confirmed to the UN last week that it would peak its emissions by 2030 and reduce them to net zero by 2060. It also pledged to increase total capacity wind and solar power generation to 1,200 gigawatts by 2030. However, it was hoped that there would be promises to cap energy consumption and ensure an earlier start to reducing China’s use of coal, which is currently expected to begin in 2026. It has turned out to be however committed to ending foreign investment in coal-fired power plants. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron asked Xi in a phone call to send the world a decisive signal on the climate emergency, according to the French presidency. He also held talks with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday, with a statement from the Chinese government saying the two leaders discussed topics ranging from bilateral ties to sustainability. Rejected Russia on Monday approved a long-term government climate strategy aimed at carbon neutrality by 2060 and rejected U.S. claims it was not doing enough against climate change. President Vladimir Putin, leader of the world’s fourth-largest issuing country, plans to deliver a recorded message during the Glasgow talks, which he is not attending, a Kremlins spokesman said. Mr Putin’s absence as well as Mr Xi’s absence, combined with India’s reluctance to move much faster to reduce dependence on coal and oil, threaten to thwart hopes of achieving set target reductions. in the Paris climate agreement and a positive result at the Cop26.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/environment/china-fails-to-table-new-climate-action-commitments-at-cop26-summit-1.4716303 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos