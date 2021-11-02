Tomorrow’s children will see Boris Johnson’s speech at Cop26 and ask WTF?







What will the children of tomorrow think when they return to the Cop26 in Glasgow? This is apparently what everyone wants to know. What will they do with what we have done?

If the kids of tomorrow ever get back from looking back at the Cop26, they’ll find a huge amount of video footage of very selfish people, gravely wondering what the kids of tomorrow will think of them.

And, you know, not to be too negative, but there is, as it is, a good chance that the kids of tomorrow up there in the highlands playing folk songs on carved flutes. radioactive tree bark, remember the Cop26 and ask, were you peeing or what?

It’s not just that the children of tomorrow might wonder, for example, why Boris Johnson was so obsessed with them, when he prefers to deny his children of today, ideally in court. Mainly, it’s the tragic fact that he really was standing there, telling the rest of the world that it was one to midnight and they had to act now.

If it is indeed one minus midnight, and it most certainly is, surely we need to be prepared for the possibility that midnight is coming. And if, or rather when, it does, it may well be that the midnight children of tomorrow will point out that, seriously, considering it was one to midnight, couldn’t you have been drumming someone? one who hadn’t, until 10 minutes to midnight, denied the existence of the clock itself?

Maybe the children of tomorrow will look back, and not just Boris Johnson’s flippant and witty speech and his appalling, tedious James Bond gags that aren’t worth repeating. If these are the CCTV footage he chose to leave with them, then they will clearly see what it is, namely an aspiring statesman who got deeply dirty, reeling at 11:59 p.m. with his pants around his ankles, trying to find a cab to take him.

Maybe the kids will look back a little before midnight, and they will see decades of columns denying the existence of climate change, which, when asked, he regularly lies. About how science has changed, and maybe the kids of tomorrow will stick their fists into the blackened earth and scream, Holy shit! Was this really the best you could do? Couldn’t you even have tried?

Because it hasn’t always been one to midnight. What time was it, say 2006, when former Vice President Al Gore released the movie, The inconvenient truth, for which he won both a Nobel Prize and an Oscar? Boris Johnson continued to write hilarious articles on wind turbines for another seven years, which may not seem so important, but it contributes to the somewhat overwhelming feeling that people who were too venal, too stupid, and too selfish to attempt what Whether it was saving the world, back when it would have been a lot easier to do it, maybe not really the best people to sweep up at 11:59 p.m. and sort it all out.

They lined up, one after another, to take the stage in Glasgow. Biden, Trudeau, Macron, yadah yadah yadah, they were all there, the same line as in Rome for the G20 this weekend, before jumping in their fleet of private jets for Glasgow.

They all know the time to act is now. That there can no longer be any delay. But they also know that the prospect of limiting the increase in the global average temperature to 1.5 ° C, as they had promised in Paris six years ago, has already, in fact, disappeared.

They all clapped and cheered and watched with devoted reverence as they listened to a short and rather incredible speech from Sir David Attenborough. They know what he said is true. That there is only one number that matters. And that number is the concentration of carbon in the atmosphere, which is currently 414 parts per million, which was stable at around 250 for most of the history of human civilization, but has doubled since the industrial revolution. And they know that this number, which must go down for civilization to continue, has not gone down but has risen a lot, even in the six years since Paris, when they firmly agreed it had to go down, slapped the face. each other on their backs and went home.

President Biden has said harshly how the developed nations, which bear the greatest responsibility for the destruction of the planet, have the gravest obligation to act to protect the poorest who are most at risk. And listen, I know this stuff is a little boring to point out, but it remains true that President Biden travels the world in his own private Boeing 747, which he rides in his 10-ton car and fleet of helicopters that flew on ahead to meet him.

And if this all sounds silly here, now, with a whole minute left to play, then you probably don’t even have to wait until tomorrow to find out what the kids are going to do with it.

