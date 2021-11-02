Prime Minister Imran Khan unhappy with PTI leaders





Prime Minister Imran Khan. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his anger at the disunity between PTI leaders, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday ordered them to support Federal Ministers Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry amid a row with the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), Geo News reported, citing sources.

Sources familiar with the matter said the prime minister appeared dissatisfied with his ministers and his party leadership during a meeting of the PTI central committee a day earlier to discuss the current political situation in the country. after protests by outlaw Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan. (TLP).

He complained to the members that you are not showing solidarity on any issue. The prime minister told them to “speak the same language” on national and political issues, the sources added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, according to insiders, gave the example of MQM-P lawmakers, who he says have always supported each other. When I was an MP, MQM lawmakers spoke the same language, he reportedly told party leaders.

Confusion among federal ministers was clear during the TLP crisis when they issued conflicting statements regarding the talks with the proscribed outfit.

During the central committee meeting, the prime minister asked the party leadership to accompany Azam Swati and Fawad Chaudhry to their appearance before the ECP. Both ministers face contempt charges for bringing allegations against the ECP and the chief electoral commissioner.

The PTI central committee also expressed concern over the opinions issued by the ECP, saying they were unfair and should be withdrawn immediately.

The sources said the prime minister also asked the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Bazdar, to have the draft election of local bodies approved by the Cabinet in the near future.

While discussing the signed deal with the outlawed outfit, the prime minister barred members from publicly discussing the deal.

The meeting also held consultations on the joint session of Parliament.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/905297-pm-imran-expresses-anger-over-disunity-among-pti-leaders The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos