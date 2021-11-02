As Youngkin tries to trick Trump, McAuliffe discusses his comeback





FAIRFAX, Virginia In the closing hours of Monday’s campaign to become Virginia’s next governor, Glenn Youngkin offered an optimistic vision for the future while Terry McAuliffe issued stern warnings about the ghosts of the past.

As the pair raged across the state, the contrast in tone demonstrated their changing fortunes in Tuesday’s most high-profile poll run. Mr McAuliffe, a longtime member of the Democratic establishment, worked to prevent President Bidens’ unpopularity, the stalemate in Washington and the effective militarization of race issues in public schools by Mr Youngkins from condemning his candidacy for a second term as governor.

Mr Youngkin, for his part, aimed to redefine how Republicans could win elections with former President Donald J. Trump outside the White House. He accepted Mr. Trump’s support and refrained from criticizing him, but Mr. Youngkin prevented Mr. Trump from visiting Virginia and never invokes his name in his native speeches. A former private equity executive, Mr. Youngkin kissed Mr. Trump in the main competition this year, but has spent the months since winning the Republican nomination keeping a rhetorical distance.

On Monday in the Richmond area, Mr Youngkin said he would lead a series of Republican victories across the state that would define a new era for the party that he has focused on giving parents a greater control over the public school curriculum, especially in how children are educated about racism.

We won’t teach our children to see everything through the lens of race, Mr Youngkin told supporters at a midday rally in an aircraft hangar. So, on the first day, I will ban Critical Race Theory in Virginia schools.

This theory, a college-level academic framework that argues that historical patterns of racism are rooted in law and other modern institutions, is not taught in public schools in Virginia. But the Conservatives have made it a flashpoint in key suburban areas such as Loudoun County, just outside of Washington.

Earlier in Roanoke, the largest city in the southwestern state dotted with mountains and a Republican stronghold, Mr. Youngkin promised voters that party renewal was within reach.

Would bring in a whole new generation of Republicans and set a new path forward, he told supporters during a morning rally at the airport.

While Mr. Youngkin never mentioned Mr. Trump in his 22-minute speech, he touched on several of the themes of former presidents and deployed some of his slogans.

I’m so tired that Virginia is losing, Mr. Youngkin said. I want Virginia to start winning again.

Mr Trump, who spoke to his own Virginia supporters on behalf of Mr Youngkins on a teleconference Monday night, appeared to want to take credit for Mr Youngkin’s victory.

The media, Mr Trump said in a statement earlier today, was trying to give the impression that Glenn Youngkin and I disagree and don’t like each other. He said that was wrong: we get along very well together and strongly believe in many of the same policies.

Still, Mr. Youngkin has made it known he is too busy campaigning to witness Trump’s call.

Mr McAuliffe, crisscrossing the state in another plane, hammered on the Trump-Youngkin connection, as he has been doing for weeks. At his closing rally in the parking lot of a Fairfax brewery, Mr McAuliffe used Mr Trumps’ name 13 times in his 15-minute speech, repeatedly linking him to Mr Youngkin.

Election Guide: Virginia Governors Race

A high-stakes contest in Virginia is played out on the wire. Here’s what to know ahead of election day on November 2.

He warned that a victory for Mr Youngkin would pave the way for Mr Trump to attempt his own political restoration, and urged Virginians not to let them exploit the state in this way.

Donald Trump wants to win here tomorrow night so he can announce the next day for President of the United States of America, but would end Donald Trump’s future plans right here in Virginia, McAuliffe told the crowd , who started a song from Terry! Thierry! I beat Trump twice in Virginia. Tomorrow we go 3 and 0.

Mr McAuliffe’s strategy of tying Mr Youngkin to Mr Trump has not stopped his lead in the polls from evaporating. A Washington Post poll released this weekend found the race in Virginia was at a stalemate, a steep fall for a Democratic Party that has not lost a statewide race to Virginia since 2009. Mr Biden won the state by 10 percentage points last year. .

Officials on both sides of the gubernatorial race are stymied by a lack of information on what the electorate on Tuesday will look like. It is the first statewide contest under voting rules established in 2020, which created 45 days of advance voting without excuse statewide.

More than 1.1 million votes have already been cast, according to data from the Virginia Public Access Project, a non-partisan project, down from the 2.8 million people who voted before election day in 2020, but up sharply from 195,000 early votes in the 2017 governor election. .

Tom Bonier, chief executive of TargetSmart, a Democratic data company, wrote on Sunday that black participation in the early vote was down slightly from 2020 levels, while the percentage of young voters lagged far behind. to previous references.

The share of rural voters voting early rose sharply, and Republican voters seemed much more enthusiastic about the election than Democrats, he said.

This could accentuate the drama surrounding which comes to the polls on Tuesday. Election day will be decisive, said Bonier.

On the ground, officials working on voter turnout for the Democratic ticket said they found black voters much less engaged in this year’s election than in contests during Mr. Trump’s presidency, when the constant comments from the president on Twitter provided a constant source of outrage.

Because Trump is not in power, there is no longer a constant barrage of nonsense they need to pay attention to, said Angela Angel, senior advisor for Black Lives Matter PAC, who appealed to the black neighborhoods of Virginia Beach on Monday. . Good or bad, he drew them into politics.

Mr. McAuliffe sought to involve black voters in the campaign through a series of prominent black surrogates. He reminded reporters on Monday that he attended rallies with former President Barack Obama, Vice President Kamala Harris and Stacey Abrams, the voting rights activist and former Democratic lawmaker of Georgia.

But Ms Angel said voters expressed some disappointment with the current administration for failing to implement many of the major changes Mr Biden promised last year as he sought to oust Mr Trump from its functions.

Even Mr McAuliffe lamented the slowness with which Congressional Democrats negotiated their long-awaited infrastructure and social policy legislation.

I hope they will pass an infrastructure bill tomorrow, McAuliffe told reporters in Roanoke on Monday morning. Do your job. Pass the bill. It will have nothing to do with our election, but it will be when I am governor.

