Biden and Widodo in Indonesia call for release of Myanmar prisoners | Military News

The US president also expressed support for ASEAN’s stance aimed at preventing Myanmar’s military leader from attending his summit amid continued violence.

US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on the Burmese military to release political prisoners and end all violence at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland .

According to the White House, they expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed that the Burmese military must stop the violence, release all political prisoners and ensure a swift return to democracy.

Biden also expressed support for ASEAN’s stance on Myanmar’s military government, which last month boycotted a summit of the Southeast Asia regional group after its leader was banned from the virtual event. .

Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February.

According to the latest data collected by the Rights Monitor, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), there have been at least 1,229 people killed since the coup, while more than 9,500 have been killed. arrested.

The demonstrators were also beaten and arrested; at least 131 people who died were reported to have been tortured to death.

Violence between the military and rebel ethnic groups also erupted, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate within the country or across the border to Thailand.

Earlier Monday, the Biden administration hosted a private mission to Myanmar by former US ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.

Private mission

The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own, but hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to authorize much-needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs.

Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues, the department said.

While this is not an effort sponsored by or on behalf of the United States government, we hope his trip will help improve humanitarian access.

The humanitarian and health needs in Burma are extraordinary, he said, using Myanmar’s other name.

We continue to call on the military regime to end its violence, release those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure the safety of healthcare workers and aid workers.

Burmese refugees were apprehended by Thai military in Kanchanaburi province after crossing the border on Monday amid ongoing violence [Royal Thai Army Handout Photo via AFP]

The former UN envoy and governor of New Mexico announced on Sunday that he was heading to Myanmar for a visit that would focus on supporting the pandemic.

In times of crisis and instability like this, we must ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to those who need it most, he said.

Richardson said his center The Richardson Center has a long history of involvement in Myanmar, but did not mention the coup in his travel announcement or specify who he planned to meet during his stay.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was aware of the mission, Richardson spokeswoman Madeleine Mahony said.

Mahony declined to say whether Richardson would also work for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster, jailed in Myanmar since May 24.

Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport as he was about to board a flight to the United States.

He is the editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.

Fenster was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Richardson last visited Myanmar in 2018 to provide advice on the Rohingya crisis. He ended up leaving an international panel set up to work on the findings of a previous commission after the armed forces were accused of committing rapes and murders of Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. Myanmar has denied these allegations.