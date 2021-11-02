Politics
Biden and Widodo in Indonesia call for release of Myanmar prisoners | Military News
The US president also expressed support for ASEAN’s stance aimed at preventing Myanmar’s military leader from attending his summit amid continued violence.
US President Joe Biden and Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on the Burmese military to release political prisoners and end all violence at a meeting on the sidelines of the UN climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland .
According to the White House, they expressed concern about the coup in Burma and agreed that the Burmese military must stop the violence, release all political prisoners and ensure a swift return to democracy.
Biden also expressed support for ASEAN’s stance on Myanmar’s military government, which last month boycotted a summit of the Southeast Asia regional group after its leader was banned from the virtual event. .
Myanmar has been mired in violence and civil unrest since a military coup seized power in February.
According to the latest data collected by the Rights Monitor, the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners (AAPP), there have been at least 1,229 people killed since the coup, while more than 9,500 have been killed. arrested.
The demonstrators were also beaten and arrested; at least 131 people who died were reported to have been tortured to death.
Violence between the military and rebel ethnic groups also erupted, forcing tens of thousands of people to evacuate within the country or across the border to Thailand.
Earlier Monday, the Biden administration hosted a private mission to Myanmar by former US ambassador to the UN Bill Richardson as a possible way to help speed humanitarian access to the country.
Private mission
The State Department said Richardson was making the trip on his own, but hoped he could help convince Myanmar’s leaders to authorize much-needed aid for the coronavirus pandemic and other urgent needs.
Governor Richardson has extensive experience working on humanitarian issues, the department said.
While this is not an effort sponsored by or on behalf of the United States government, we hope his trip will help improve humanitarian access.
The humanitarian and health needs in Burma are extraordinary, he said, using Myanmar’s other name.
We continue to call on the military regime to end its violence, release those unjustly detained, allow unhindered humanitarian access, and ensure the safety of healthcare workers and aid workers.
The former UN envoy and governor of New Mexico announced on Sunday that he was heading to Myanmar for a visit that would focus on supporting the pandemic.
In times of crisis and instability like this, we must ensure that humanitarian aid is delivered to those who need it most, he said.
Richardson said his center The Richardson Center has a long history of involvement in Myanmar, but did not mention the coup in his travel announcement or specify who he planned to meet during his stay.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was aware of the mission, Richardson spokeswoman Madeleine Mahony said.
Mahony declined to say whether Richardson would also work for the release of American journalist Danny Fenster, jailed in Myanmar since May 24.
Fenster was arrested at Yangon International Airport as he was about to board a flight to the United States.
He is the editor-in-chief of Frontier Myanmar, an online magazine based in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city.
Fenster was charged with incitement, also known as sedition, for allegedly spreading false or inflammatory information. The offense is punishable by up to three years in prison.
Richardson last visited Myanmar in 2018 to provide advice on the Rohingya crisis. He ended up leaving an international panel set up to work on the findings of a previous commission after the armed forces were accused of committing rapes and murders of Rohingya Muslims in the western state of Rakhine. Myanmar has denied these allegations.
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/11/2/biden-indonesias-widodo-tell-myanmar-junta-to-release-prisoners
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]