COP26: Chinese President Xi calls for stronger action on climate change, East Asia News & Top Stories





BEIJING (REUTERS, XINHUA) – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday (Nov. 1) called on all parties to take stronger measures to jointly address the climate challenge, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported. “I hope all parties will take stronger measures to jointly tackle the climate challenge and protect the planet, the common home for all of us,” he said in a written statement delivered at the United Nations conference. on COP26 climate change in Glasgow, which Mr Xi is not. attend in person. Xi said the adverse effects of climate change have become increasingly evident, presenting a growing urgency for global action. He made a three-pronged proposal to address the climate challenge, including upholding the multilateral consensus, focusing on concrete actions and accelerating the green transition. “When it comes to global challenges such as climate change, multilateralism is the right prescription,” he said. The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement constitute the fundamental legal basis for international climate cooperation. The parties must build on the existing consensus, increase mutual trust, intensify cooperation and work together to bring the COP26 in Glasgow to a successful conclusion, he added. The parties must honor their commitments, set realistic goals and visions, and do their best according to national conditions to implement their climate action measures, Xi said. The Chinese president stressed the responsibility of developed countries in tackling climate change, saying they should not only do more themselves, but also provide support to help developing countries do better. In terms of green transition, Xi said it is important to harness scientific and technological innovations to transform and modernize the energy and resource sectors as well as the industrial structure and consumption model. Guided by the vision of a living community for man and nature, China will continue to prioritize ecological conservation and pursue a green and low-carbon development path, he said. “We will promote a green, low-carbon, circular economic system at a faster pace, continue to adjust the industrial structure, and curb the irrational development of energy-intensive and high-emission projects. “ Xi added that China will accelerate the green and low-carbon energy transition, vigorously develop renewable energies, and plan and build large wind and photovoltaic power plants. China recently released an action plan for peak carbon dioxide before 2030, as well as a document titled “Working Guide for Peak Carbon Dioxide and Carbon Neutrality in the Full and Faithful Implementation of the new development philosophy “. Xi said the country will roll out specific implementation plans for key areas such as energy, industry, construction and transport, and for key sectors such as coal, power, steel and cement, as well as support measures in terms of science and technology, carbon sinks, taxation and taxation, and financial incentives. “These measures will form a ‘1 + N’ policy framework to achieve peak carbon and carbon neutrality, with a clearly defined timeline, roadmap and plan,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/cop26-chinas-xi-calls-for-stronger-action-on-climate-change The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos