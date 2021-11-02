Connect with us

PM Modi meets Merkel, Rajapaksa, Morrison and others on the sidelines of COP26 in Glasgow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, on the left, and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, on the right, in Glasgow on November 2, 2021 | Twitter / @ narendramodi
Glasgow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with several world leaders on Monday, including Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

In a series of photos tweeted by Prime Minister Modi, he is seen meeting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other leaders.

“From Rome to Glasgow, interactions with Chancellor Merkel continue,” Modi tweeted.

The two leaders had bilateral talks on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday.

Prime Minister Modi, who thanked his Australian counterpart Morrison earlier today for the recognition of Covaxin, also met him on the sidelines of the COP26 climate summit.

“Never a dull moment when you meet the one and only @ScottMorrisonMP,” he tweeted.

In one photo, Modi is seen speaking with Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa. The two leaders are seen happy to be in each other’s company. “Glad to have met you here in Glasgow, President @GotabayaR,” Modi tweeted.

Modi also met his Nepalese counterpart. “Met PM @SherBDeuba in Glasgow. It is important that we continue to work together for sustainable development. He rightly pointed out the threat of climate change to the Himalayan region, Modi tweeted.

He also met Charles, the Prince of Wales. “His passion for protecting the environment is exceptional. He is at the forefront of many efforts to promote sustainable development. I had a great meeting with him in Glasgow, ”Modi tweeted.

Read also: India will reach net zero emissions by 2070, Prime Minister Modi told COP26 while pledging panchamrit

