We will be homeless: Lahore farmers accuse mafia of grabbing land for new town | Global development





It has been called Pakistan’s response to Dubai, a brand new multi-trillion rupee development of towering skyscrapers, futuristic domes and floating walkways.

But Ravi Riverfront City, described as the largest modern riverside city in the world, also faces charges of land grabbing by the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which has championed the project. Hundreds of thousands of farmers who could never have afforded to live in the modern urban utopia are now threatened with eviction.

In addition to the human cost of development, built on a 40,000-hectare (100,000-acre) site adjacent to the Pakistani mega-city of Lahore, many fear it will devastate the environment of the Ravi River, which is currently under ecological restoration. , and the surrounding forests. .

Residents are protesting against the project, fearing it could lead to displacement and unemployment for many. Photograph: Mashal Baloch / The Guardian

According to the government, the new city will be an alternative to London and Dubai for Pakistani and foreign tourists, create millions of jobs and ease land pressure in Lahore. Khan supported the project, describing it as essential for Pakistan’s development. The government says $ 8 billion (5.8 billion) of foreign money has now been invested in the project with the biggest investors coming from China.

However, last month a Lahore High Court judge found glaring irregularities in the Ravi Riverfront project and said it would benefit property developers.

To oversee the city’s implementation, the Ravi Urban Development Authority (Ruda) was established last year. But in a move that opponents have called draconian and unprecedented, the government has granted Ruda full legal immunity so that no lawsuits or legal challenges can be brought against the project or anyone working on it.

The government has also enforced Article 4, which means it can legally acquire any land for public use, even though Ravi Riverfront will be a commercial enterprise.

In recent months, thousands of farmers and residents of the land where the city is to be located have gathered to voice their opposition. The Punjab state government responded by filing complaints against 90 of the protesting farmers.

Of the 41,000 hectares (102,271 acres) that the government will acquire on behalf of private developers, 85% is farmland occupied by nearly one million farmers, laborers and business owners. Many claim that the government refuses to pay the market value of farms, instead declaring their land almost worthless.

The government is taking our land for urban development and moving us from farms that we have occupied for centuries, says Chaudhary Mahmood Ahmed, 65, a fourth generation farmer whose land is in the 46 km stretch of the river. river where the new city will be built.

Farmers work in a field where the proposed new town will be built. They fear their land will be seized for insufficient compensation. Photograph: Mashal Baloch / The Guardian

Ahmed says 50 people depended on his farm for their livelihood and compared the actions of Imran Khan’s government to those of the East India Company, the British trading company that notoriously colonized parts of India in the 18th and 19th centuries. centuries. They steal land from the poor, he said. It is unacceptable to us.

Muhammad Munir has been one of those who have been cultivating potatoes and animal feed for decades. He says farmers in the region are essential in supplying Lahore’s 13 million people with fruits and vegetables, as well as 70% of the city’s milk.

Munir says: The government has declared our fertile lands barren so they can take it away from us for pennies. We would die and kill for our land. It’s a life and death situation for us.

Many speak bitterly of the confiscation of land for the benefit of the Pakistani elite.

The government is taking the roof over our heads. They offer so little compensation, says Bushra Bibi, 65, who lives with her five children in a one-room apartment on the land designated Ravi Riverfront. We cannot rebuild a house with this small amount that will be given to us. We will become homeless.

While the project was first conceived by a previous government in 2013, it was declared unworkable and abandoned. An initial feasibility study found that it would be nearly impossible to provide enough water for development without $ 3 billion in new infrastructure. But as the Pakistani economy collapsed and the government wanted projects to spur the recovery, the Ravi Riverfront project was taken over by the Khans administration two years ago and given the green light.

Mian Mustafa Rasheed, head of Ravi’s urban development victims committee, says it is a plan only for industrialists and the land mafia who have close ties to the Khans government, and alleges authorities have threatened people individually to prevent them from protesting the project.

Protesters compare the government’s actions on the Ravi Riverfront project to the infamous East India Company. Photograph: Mashal Baloch / The Guardian

The government and Ruda did not respond to multiple requests for comment. However, speaking to Pakistani newspaper Dawn, Ruda Managing Director Imran Amin said that we have started to implement the specially prepared compensation program for landowners and those affected by the first and most major urban project of the country.

The true environmental impact of the project is still not known because no assessment has been carried out. WWF-Pakistan has previously challenged the project, saying plans to bring the river’s natural floodplain to fruition were in flagrant violation of recommendations from the Ravi River Commission, a body with a legal mandate from the high court. to restore the natural ecology of the river.

Lahore is already famous for its pollution, but if they build this Ravi Riverfront development next door, the pollution will only double, says Rafay Alam, lawyer and environmental activist. It is so absurd.

