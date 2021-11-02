UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson opens COP26 climate conference with terrible warning

The planet will face an “apocalypse” if world leaders do not achieve a “James Bond” victory, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said at the official opening ceremony of the COP26 leaders’ summit.

Key points: More than 100 world leaders gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland

More than 100 world leaders gathered for the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told delegates the world was “one minute to midnight at the time of the end of the world”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told delegates the world was “one minute to midnight at the time of the end of the world” Sir David Attenborough said he witnessed a ‘horrific decline’ in the environment during his lifetime

Mr Johnson opened his speech to more than a hundred heads of state by referring to the fictional spy and likened the fight to stop global warming to a movie-like mission.

“But the tragedy is that this is not a movie and the doomsday device is real,” Mr Johnson said.

“And the clock is ticking at the frantic pace of hundreds of billions of pistons, turbines, furnaces and motors.

“It is one minute to midnight, the end of the world clock, and we must act now.”

As the host of the United Nations global climate change conference, the UK is trying to achieve a key goal: zero net global emissions by 2050.

Mr Johnson’s slogan for achieving this is ‘coal, cars, money and trees’.

“We can phase out the use of cars with hydrocarbon (gasoline) internal combustion engines by 2035,” he said.

“We can plant hundreds of millions of trees, a trillion.

“It’s not technically difficult, and [we can] halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. “

Mr Johnson has also set a definitive target as to when he would like to see coal-fired power phased out in 2040 for developing countries and in 2030 for developed countries.

Diplomats and negotiators are also working to raise US $ 100 billion ($ 132 billion) in annual climate finance to support poorer countries.

Before formal proceedings began, some of the world’s most prominent leaders were seen mingling for the first time in such a large gathering since the start of the pandemic.

US President Joe Biden could be seen smiling at the Saudi leadership, and Mr Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a brief but warm hug.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Energy Minister Angus Taylor were also seen working in the room, a week after the government agreed to the goal of net zero by 2050.

BorisJohnson’s stance on smut puts him at odds with ScottMorrison. ( Alastair Grant / Pool via Reuters )

Yet Australia came to the conference with a reputation for being a “climate laggard”, with critics calling the country’s climate policy “suicidal.”

The UK had pressured Australia to reconsider its stance on coal, but Mr Morrison made no mention of coal in his keynote speech at the conference.

He warned that any switch to renewables must be profitable.

“It has to work not only in the developed economies of the North Atlantic, but also in the developing economies of the Indo-Pacific.

“Cleaner technological solutions must supplant existing technologies if they are to be successful everywhere, especially in developing economies.

Mr Morrison said Australia would exceed its 2030 target of cutting emissions between 26 and 28%.

“By 2030, our nationally determined contribution here at COP26 notes that our emissions will decrease by 35% by 2030, far exceeding our Paris commitment,” he said.

Meanwhile, during his speech, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that his country will aim to reach net zero by 2070, two decades behind the UN’s global target.

India is the world’s third largest emitter of greenhouse gases after China and the United States and continues to depend on coal for the majority of its electricity production.

Space to play or pause, M to mute, left and right arrows to search, up and down arrows for volume. To concern Length: 6 minutes 38 seconds 6 m Who is doing more for climate change?

Johnson calls for more ambitious emission reduction targets

The UK has called on all industrialized countries to adopt more ambitious mid-century targets, halving their emissions by 2030.

Australia has not taken this position that UN scientists believe is essential if the world is to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Any further warming would be catastrophic for the world, Mr Johnson said in his remarks.

COP26 is our best chance to stop global warming On our current trajectory, we will heat the world by 1.5 ° C in less than a decade, the United Nations panel on climate change found. And if we don’t act now, cooling the world will be harder and harder. Read more

“We know what scientists are telling us 2 degrees more and we are jeopardizing the food supply of hundreds of millions of people in crops,” he said.

“Three degrees and you can add twice as many wildfires and cyclones, five times as many droughts, and 36 times as many heat waves.

“Four degrees, we say goodbye to entire cities Miami, Alexandria, Shanghai, all lost in the waves and the more we don’t act, the worse the situation and the higher the price.”

UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has warned that since delegates accepted the historic Paris Climate Agreement in 2015, the world has experienced “the hottest six years on record.”

“Our dependence on fossil fuels is pushing humanity to the brink,” he said. “We are faced with a difficult choice: either we stop it or it stops us.”

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her time on the summit podium to call for a new global carbon pricing system, which was echoed by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in his speech.

Royal family calls on leaders to take ‘warlike’ approach to climate change

The Queen urged world leaders to rise above the politics of the day. ( AP Photo: Alberto Pezzali / Pool )

The British royal family has called on leaders to adopt a “war footing” and to be “in the history books”, preventing catastrophic global warming.

Queen Elizabeth II was scheduled to attend the COP 26 conference in person, but was forced to deliver a video message after medics advised her not to travel.

In her speech, she said she hoped all heads of state “would rise above the politics of the day and achieve a real sense of the state.”

“It is the hope of many that the legacy of this summit written in yet to be printed history books will describe you as the leaders who did not pass up the opportunity; and that you have responded to the call of these future generations, ”she said.

The 95-year-old praised the efforts of activists, especially the very young who she says are pushing the world to do more.

“The time for words has now passed to the time for action in the coming days, the world has the chance to join in the common goal of creating a more secure and stable future,” she said.

“Of course, the benefits of such actions will not be there for all of us here today: none of us will live forever.

“We are not doing it for ourselves but for our children and our children’s children, and those who will follow in their footsteps.”

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also attended the diplomatic event, where the video was shown as the Prince of Wales gave a speech at the opening of the leaders’ summit.

“We have to get on what you might call a war footing,” he said, to really tackle rising temperatures and overcome the loss of biodiversity.

The Prince of Wales urged governments to work more closely with the private sector.

“Is this how our species is doomed to disappear?” “

Samoan climate activist Brianna Fruean gave one of the key speeches at the opening ceremony and used it to warn political leaders.

“You all have the power to be better, you know what climate justice is doing to us, you don’t need my pain or my tears to know we’re in crisis,” the 23-year-old said. .

“Remember, in your meeting and document writing rooms, these are more than black and white objects.

“Your words wield the weapons that could save us or sell us.

“The real question is: do you have the political will to do the right thing, to use the right words and to follow up on necessary actions? “

Find out more about COP26:

The world’s best-known naturalist Sir David Attenborough was among the guests at the opening ceremony and urged all leaders to take urgent action.

“Those who have contributed the least feel the impacts the most,” said Sir David.

“Is this how our species is doomed to disappear?” “

“In my lifetime I have witnessed a horrible decline. In your life you should witness a wonderful recovery.”

Mr Johnson reminded delegates to COP26 that they were not the same generation who would witness the impacts of climate change.

“Half of the world’s population is under 30. The average age of this conclave of world leaders, I’m afraid to say, is over 60,” he said.

Earlier today, Scottish Prime Minister Nicola Sturgeon met with some of the most prominent young activists, including Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate.

They urged all delegates to consider the future of the younger generations, and emphatically recalled that their failure will cost their children and their children.