Strata at the old Trump brand tower pushes for removal of giant signage

There has been controversy and calls against the giant signage dating back to the luxury hotel’s opening in 2017 amid protests

Joanne lee-young

It has been over a year since the company that operated the Trump International Hotel in Vancouver and licensed it to use the Trump brand, declared bankruptcy and shut down its doors in August 2020. Now, in recent months, the council of the Tower's private luxury condominium strata has been lobbying the building's owner Holborn Properties to finally remove the Trump signage.

The six-foot-tall shiny chrome letters spelling out the name of the former US president on West Georgia Street are still, incredibly enough, in place.

Now, in recent months, the council of the tower’s private luxury condominium strata has pressured the building’s owner Holborn Properties to finally remove the Trump signage.

There has been controversy and calls against the giant signage dating back to the opening of the 69-story luxury hotel in 2017 amid protests against the election of US President Donald Trump.

At that time, the stratum had even voted to protect itself against the negative risk associated with Trump branding by increasing its insurance coverage against terrorism.

Since then, the list of voices calling for Trump’s name to be removed from one of the tallest and prominent buildings in the city center has included former mayors, city councilors, chief planners, construction workers. , marketing professors, urban planners, activists and others, not to mention many ordinary citizens.

Trump Tower signage on West Georgia in Vancouver, British Columbia on October 31, 2021. Photo by Arlen Redekop / PNG

The June 2021 meeting minutes obtained by Postmedia indicated that the Strata Council had requested the removal of the large TRUMP signage from the western entrance to Georgia.

The current bankruptcy remains in place and some of the TRUMP related brands at West Georgia Street have started to be phased out; namely the Spa By Ivanka signage on the front of the hotel doors. A meeting with parties associated with the hotel (is) expected in the fall, as the rebranding and reopening of the closed hotel and related facilities are expected to take place in the new year, the lawsuit noted. -verbal of the August 2021 Strata Council meeting.

In September, Holborn CEO Joo Kim Tiah and other executives met with the Strata Board, in person, acknowledging that he had concerns about the branding and current state of ownership of the hotel and any possible reopening plan, according to the minutes of the meeting of the strata.

This part of the meeting was held behind closed doors, so there aren’t too many new details recorded in the meeting notes.

However, priority actions that were put in writing included keeping residents up to date with news about new or old (and) brand tenants and any signage removal associated with the old Trump hotel entity.

Donald J. Trump approves the announcement for the Trump International Hotel & Tower on Georgia Street on June 19, 2013. Photo by Ric Ernst / PNG

The sign at 1161 West Georgia was constructed and installed in accordance with the City Sign By-law and a permit is required to install a new or replacement sign, depending on the city.

A spokesperson said the sign applied to the entire building and while the hotel was closed residences were open and the city had not received any requests to remove or replace the sign. existing.

When asked this week if or when Trump’s big letters would be withdrawn, Joo Kim Tiah told Postmedia he couldn’t comment at this time.

Vancouver Trump Hotel Shuts Doors On Good Vancouver Police Investigating Photographer Assault At Trump Rally

