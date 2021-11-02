Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sets 2070 date to reach zero net emissions at Cop26





India has set itself the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the COP26 climate change summit on Monday. By 2030, India will expand its clean energy sector, get half of its electricity from renewable resources and cut its carbon emissions by one billion tonnes, he said. But the 2070 net zero deadline is much later than that of other major polluters. China is aiming for 2060 and the UK, US and EU have set a target of 2050. Mr. Modi defended India’s policies and said the country is sticking to its commitments in spirit and letter. He called for a global push to embrace sustainable lifestyles instead of mindless and destructive consumption. India has emerged as a delicate player in global climate talks after sidestepping calls to liquidate its coal sector. On Sunday, he put his name in a G20 statement that disappointed activists by simply promising carbon neutrality by or around the middle of the century. Mr. Modi told heads of state meeting at Cop26 that rich countries should bear a greater share of the burden. India expects the developed countries of the world to make $ 1 trillion available for climate finance as soon as possible, he said in Glasgow. Justice would require that nations that have not kept their climate commitments come under pressure. A coal-fired power station in Uttar Pradesh, India. New Delhi has evaded calls for the liquidation of the country’s coal sector. Photo: Bloomberg Apologizing for exceeding the time allotted for his speech during a busy program at Cop26, Mr. Modi said it was “my duty to raise my voice for developing countries”. India is the only major economy in the world to have lived up to both the letter and the spirit of its commitments in Paris, he said. He highlighted the steps taken previously to increase India’s share of clean energy and decarbonize India’s rail system. The country will increase its non-fossil fuel capacity to 500 gigawatts by 2030, Modi said, raising a previous target of 450. He said half of India’s electricity will come from renewable sources by the same date. In addition, he pledged to reduce India’s carbon intensity by 45 percent, a measure of the carbon emissions produced for every dollar of gross domestic product. Getting the world away from coal, considered the dirtiest fossil fuel, is at the heart of the UK’s ambitions at the conference. Cop26 chairman Alok Sharma described the talks as the time when coal power should be made history. But the G20 countries failed to agree on a phase-out schedule. India is not the only dissident. Japan and Australia believe that high-efficiency coal-fired power plants should be treated as clean enough to receive green funding. Updated: November 2, 2021, 7:19 AM

