PM calls for lower prices for basic items





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday ordered the authorities concerned to take the necessary measures to lower the prices of basic necessities in order to provide maximum relief to the common man.

Presiding over a meeting to review the overall economic situation of the country, the economic team briefed the Prime Minister on the inflationary trend in the international commodity market and oil prices.

“As our exemplary response to the Covid-19 pandemic, we are working hard to mitigate the negative impacts of international inflation, especially in petroleum products and food products,” Prime Minister Imran said.

He said stabilizing macroeconomic indicators in the country was among the government’s priorities to boost economic growth. The Prime Minister also asked his economic team to take all possible measures to relieve the common man. Previously, the Prime Minister had been briefed on the overall economic situation of the country.

Read Opposition against EVMs for “special interests”: PM Imran

Minister of Economic Affairs Omar Ayub, Minister of Energy Hammad Azhar, Minister of Industry Khusro Bakhtiar, Minister of Information Fawad Chaudhry, Minister of National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister of Planning Asad Umar, Adviser to the Prime Minister for Trade Abdul Razzak Dawood, Advisor to Prime Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin, SAPM on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, Reza Baqir, were present.

During the day, the Prime Minister also had meetings with other delegates from the political, commercial and sports fields.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar called Prime Minister Imran and discussed the public order situation in the province. In addition to this, the CM also briefed the Prime Minister on the situation arising after the government’s agreement reached with the banned Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) group.

In addition, Punjab CM Buzdar has put Prime Minister Imran in confidence on issues related to the province.

“Pakistan has no shortage of talent and the government is taking steps to provide better facilities for young players,” the Prime Minister said in a meeting with legendary cricketers Sir Vivian Richards of the West Indies and England’s David Gower, who called him here.

Both cricketers appreciated the performance of the Pakistan team in the last matches of the T20 World Cup. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the promotion of domestic cricket, in particular the provision of facilities and opportunities for young players.

The Prime Minister added that instructions have been given to the authorities concerned for the development of playgrounds in all regions of the country so that children and young people can have the opportunity to have a healthy entertainment.

In a meeting with businessman Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, the Prime Minister stressed the need for growth in the large-scale manufacturing sector to ensure employment opportunities for skilled workers.

The prime minister added that the government is focused on sustainable economic stability in the country. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, he said the government “has successfully remained” to carry out medium and long-term economic reforms which have led to the stability of the economic profile.

Dhedi appreciated the measures of the government for the economic recovery of the country. He predicted them to have a far-reaching positive impact on the country’s industrial and economic growth.

