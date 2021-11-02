Indian Diaspora in Scotland Present Bust to Prime Minister Modi; he lends his glasses to complete it: The Tribune India





Aditi Tandon

Tribune press service

New Delhi, November 1 British doctor and artist Nadey Hakim produced the bust of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday on the sidelines of the COP 26 conference in Glasgow and managed to get the Indian Prime Minister to unveil it. Nadey Hakim unveiling the bust in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. Screenshot Not only that, the PM also loaned his glasses to Hakim to finish the sculpture. The original did not have Modi’s trademark glasses. Speaking after the unveiling, Hakim described Prime Minister Modi as a “brother”, who “ensured enough time to respect another person”. “I made the PM Modi sculpture because, as you can see, he is quite a popular gentleman. Everyone loves him. I liked his features very much. I am delighted with his reaction. He’s obviously so easy going. And I couldn’t believe my improvisation at the last minute for not having had the glasses. I took PM Modi’s glasses off and put them on, ”Hakim said in Glasgow today in videos shared by PMO. He said he was impressed with the personal attention Modi gave “to every person he has met”. “At the end of the day, we are all human beings. It doesn’t matter if you are Prime Minister or Pope. We are all human and we respect each other regardless of our level, ”Hakim said. In another interaction, the first Sikh woman to become a member of the Scottish Parliament, Pam Gosal, congratulates Prime Minister Modi on her personal participation in the Glasgow climate conference. “I am the first Indian and the first Sikh woman to be a member of the Scottish Parliament. It’s fantastic to see the Prime Minister here in Glasgow at COP 26 among all the world leaders. It’s very important that they all come together and make sure that we have some kind of resolution to move this world forward in a much greener way, ”Gosal says, describing himself. Supporting Prime Minister Modi’s call for a unique global initiative, Gosal referred to the Sikh principle of “Ek Omkar” saying, “Coming from a Sikh background, we have Ek Omkar, that there is only one ‘one God. There is only one world we have here, one land and I think we all have a big responsibility to make sure we have a big role to play here ”. Another Scotland-based NRI Manjulika, a yoga practitioner, thanked Prime Minister Modi for making yoga popular across the world and for “putting India on the top of the list”. NRI Vipin said India’s largest diaspora “loved Prime Minister Modi and saw him as a leader who would bring us to the level of aspiration we desire.”

