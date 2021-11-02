With Biden but without Putin or Xi Jinping: world leaders arrive at COP26 with the climate emergency as a central theme

Under pressure to act on climate change before it’s too late, leaders from more than 120 countries began arriving in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday for a summit ahead of the breakthrough COP26 negotiations.

Humanity has long played against the clock with the weather and now is the time to act, says UK Prime Minister and host Boris Johnson, according to excerpts from his two-day summit opening speech.

Elbows and handshakes, Johnson and UN officials received in the morning the leaders arrived at a conference center overflown by helicopters and surrounded by strong security measures.

The American Joe Biden, who proclaims the return of his country to the climate negotiations, will be the main protagonist of a summit with many absent, like the Chinese Xi Jinping, president of the largest emitting country of polluting gases, and the Russian Vladimir Putin.

Biden landed around 11:00 a.m. (local and GMT) in the Scottish city of Edinburgh, to travel from there to the headquarters of COP26. Before his arrival, his special envoy for the climate, John Kerry, had reaffirmed the determination of the United States to act to leave Glasgow, having significantly increased global ambition.

Despite his absence, Chinese Xi Jinping sent a written message to attendees on Monday.

Prince Charles will also intervene, but in person, replacing Queen Elizabeth II, 95, who is resting for medical advice. Calling on Businesses to Join the Global Effort: We need a massive military-style campaign to rally the strength of the trillion-dollar global private sector.

Neither Mexican President Andrs Manuel López Obrador nor Brazilian Jair Bolsonaro will be present from Latin America, despite the latter’s presence at the G20 summit, which ended in Rome on Sunday.

The COP26 must develop the main themes of the historic Paris Agreement of 2015, such as strengthening the commitments of each country to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, financing the fight against climate change, or even the rules. transparency and mutual control.

In total, 196 parties signed the Paris Agreement with the aim of limiting the increase in the planet’s temperature to + 1.5 ° C.

But the reality is that the Earth is heading for an increase of 2.7 ° C, and with these numbers, its climate, its ecosystems are entering uncharted territory, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO).

The world emits more than 50 gigatonnes of greenhouse gases per year, according to UN calculations. A gigaton is 1 billion tonnes.

Our studies indicate that there will be an increase in emissions of 16% in 2030, when we should register a reduction of 45%, summed up the executive secretary of the United Nations body for climate change, the Mexican Patricia Espinosa .

And although public opinion is aware that this situation must change, big questions remain about the alternative energy model.

These differences reappeared during the G20 summit in Rome which, although it ratified the + 1.5C commitment, did not give clear guidelines to achieve it. I am leaving Rome disappointed, said UN Secretary Antonio Guterres.

Biden, for his part, directly accused China, Russia and Saudi Arabia of failing to rise to the challenge.

Global growth forecasts pose a global challenge, experts acknowledge. The G20 is responsible for 80% of greenhouse gas emissions, and its members have again found a balance in their final communiqué.

G20 countries will stop funding coal-fired power plants abroad. But they had promised to do it with all fossil fuels. What the G20 has started, the COP26 must finish, warned Pierre Cannet of the environmental organization WWF in France.

Poor countries are asking for help to mitigate or adapt to the consequences of climate change. Rich countries have pledged $ 100 billion a year, a figure they should have delivered by 2020.

However, $ 20 billion is missing. The main economic powers assure that the problem will be solved in a few years.

Meanwhile, countries like the Alliance of Small Island States are speaking out against the terrifying consequences that could arise in a few years if sea levels continue to rise, as scientists claim.

Some seem fearless, or worse, indifferent, said Glasgow negotiator Lia Nicholson.

World leaders will deliver their speeches under the suspicious gaze of environmentalists, including Sweden’s Greta Thunberg, who are preparing mobilizations and protest actions.