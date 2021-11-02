Imran gave himself NRO through NAB ordinance: Shehbaz





DERA GHAZI KHAN: PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, has said now is not the time for a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan gave himself NRO by introducing the new NAB ordinance. Shehbaz said the PML-N is the only political party that has worked day and night for the development of southern Punjab and that if it had a chance again it would do even more.

He said the PML-N had started the Saaf Pani project from southern Punjab and planned to expand it to central and northern Punjab. It was the largest project in the history of the Punjab for which all preparations, including tenders, had been made. But unfortunately there was a difference of Rs 70 billion between the initial estimates and the calls for tenders. During the investigation, it was revealed that there had been a mega fraud in this regard, which is why he chose to cancel this tender to save 70 billion rupees to the public. However, the PML-N had not given up and before the end of the PMLN mandate in 2018.

He said the PML-N has set up a network of hospitals and educational institutes at DG Khan. He recalled that Danish schools looked after poor Pakistanis. He said the PML-N has particularly focused on the southern Punjab regarding health care and education in Bahawalpur, Rajanpur and Taunsa. He expressed his disappointment that the Danish school which had almost been completed in Taunsa was blocked by the PTI government. He spoke about the Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, which was like the Pakistani John Hopkins Hospital. Likewise, he said, the PML-N built a heart hospital and a veterinary hospital in Bahawalpur. He also mentioned the university built at Rahim Yar Khan.

Shehbaz said the PML-N had increased the allowance to encourage girls’ education from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. He said 90,000 children working as brickyard workers were brought to school by giving to their parents Rs 3,000.

