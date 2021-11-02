President Erdogan calls for cooperation to achieve lasting peace in the South Caucasus





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said they are constantly working to foster cooperation among six countries to bring lasting peace to the South Caucasus region. President Erdogan’s remarks came during a press conference at the G20 summit in Rome, the Italian capital, on October 31. The six-party cooperation format, which is also interpreted as 3 + 3 or Turkey, Russia, Iran + Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia, could contribute to overall regional stability and mutual relations between countries, Erdogan said. “Russia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Iran, Armenia and Georgia – let us all six take a common step and establish peace in the region”, launched Erdogan as part of his speech, as reported by Anadolu Agency. “Sir. Ilham Aliev [President of Azerbaijan] has already made a proposal to Armenia regarding peace in the region. There is a certain negative feeling on the part of Georgia, but if all these countries show a positive approach, then this platform will be created and the region will turn into a basin of peace, “he said. he noted. President Erdogan said Turkey could define its relations with Armenia more clearly and openly under the cooperation format offered to six countries. He is also convinced that improving Georgia-Russia relations would facilitate the creation of such a platform for peace. The proposal for a new format for regional cooperation came after Armenia and Azerbaijan waged a 44-day war in the latter’s Karabakh (Garabakh) region. Azerbaijani forces liberated more than 300 settlements, including the towns of Jabrayil, Fuzuli, Zangilan, Gubadli and Shusha, from nearly 30 years of illegal Armenian occupation. The war ended with a tripartite declaration signed on November 10 by Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia. Under the declaration, Armenia also returned the occupied districts of Aghdam, Kalbajar and Lachin to Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani authorities are convinced that the war ended the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and paved the way for new ideas that could help establish lasting peace in the South Caucasus and contribute to regional cooperation. The idea of ​​the 3 + 3 collaboration format was revealed by President Erdogan and his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev during the Turkish president’s first post-war visit to Azerbaijan on December 10, 2020. Erdogan then said the new format called for joint action to establish peace sustainability in the South Caucasus region, as well as specific tasks for each country, including in infrastructure, politics, diplomacy, trade, transport and many other areas. Russia has already expressed support for the new cooperation format. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted it would address regional security issues, unlocking economic and transport links, which would benefit all parties. According to him, Iran also has positive thoughts on the initiative. Armenia has remained silent on its position on the six-party platform for regional cooperation. Armenian Security Council Secretary Armen Grigorian said the “unclear format” of the proposed cooperation led Yerevan to consider the potential and success of the platform. However, according to him, the Armenian authorities have discussed the matter and conveyed certain approaches to their partners, which should not be interpreted as Yerevan’s clear position. Meanwhile, Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said it would be “very difficult”For Georgia to join any format including Russia – a country that Georgian authorities accuse of illegally occupying Georgian regions of South Ossetia and Abkhazia. “Of course, when we do not see any process going in the direction of disoccupation, it is very difficult to participate in such a format and talk about some kind of infrastructure projects,” said the Georgian minister.

