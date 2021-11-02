After months of calm, why Saudi Arabia is attacking Lebanon again





The Saudi measures are a blow to the new government of Mikatis. Import ban means the loss of millions of dollars in foreign currency we desperately need

In this archive image, Lebanese wave Saudi Arabian flags during a demonstration in support of the kingdom against remarks made by a Lebanese minister on the war in Yemen, in front of the Saudi Arabian embassy in Beirut . PA

A televised remark by a game show host turned cabinet minister in Lebanon on the war in Yemen pushed the country’s crisis with Saudi Arabia to new depths.

Anger over George Korda’s comments has led Arab Gulf countries to take steps that further isolate Lebanon and threaten to split its new coalition government, tasked with halting the country’s economic collapse.

Punitive measures by Saudi Arabia, once an important ally that poured millions of dollars into Lebanon, could cause more economic suffering. The kingdom has banned all Lebanese imports, a blow to a country whose main trading partners are in the Persian Gulf.

This is the latest escalation in the long-running rivalry in Lebanon between Saudi Arabia and Iran. Tensions have continued for years over the dominant role in Lebanon of the Iranian-backed militant group Hezbollah.

Now Saudi officials insist there is no point in dealing with the Beirut government after so much drift towards Iran.

But what is really behind the Saudis’ angry reaction and what does it mean for the already besieged Lebanon?

What was the spark?

The immediate spark were comments from Kordahi, who had gained popularity in the Arab world for hosting “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire” on a Saudi-owned television network.

In a mock parliament broadcast online last week, Kordahi answered questions from an audience of local youth. In a response, he called the war in Yemen absurd and said Iran-backed Houthi rebels had not attacked anyone and had the right to defend themselves.

The online program was taped about a month before Kordahi was appointed Minister of Information in Prime Minister Najib Mikati’s government, formed in September. Kordahi was appointed by a predominantly Christian party allied with Hezbollah.

Saudi officials called his comments offensive and biased towards the Houthis. Since 2015, a Saudi-led coalition has been fighting the Houthis, who a year earlier took control of the capital, Sana’a, and northern Yemen.

Most commentators said they believed Kordahis’ comments were a pretext for the Saudis to express their frustration with Iran’s influence in Lebanon.

What do the Saudis want?

The Saudis know what they don’t want about the growing Iranian influence in Lebanon, but they don’t know what to do about it, said Joseph Bahout, research director at the American University of Beirut.

Saudi Arabia has long been a close ally of politicians in Lebanon’s Sunni Muslim community, which chooses the prime minister as part of the country’s sectarian system. But the kingdom never forged the divided community into a powerful political proxy in the same way that Shia Hezbollah with its powerful armed force became a staunch ally of Iran in Lebanon.

Particularly since the 2005 assassination of its most powerful ally, former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, the kingdom has lost its tools of influence.

Under Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, known for his assertive and some say brash foreign policy, Saudi Arabia has taken sporadic steps in an attempt to impose its will, but has failed to develop a cohesive strategy or find new entrenched allies. He could only watch Hezbollah and its allies dominate the most recent Lebanese governments.

Saudi Arabia’s most drastic move came in 2017, when it forced then-prime minister Saad Hariri to announce his resignation, citing Hezbollah dominance, in a televised statement during a brief visit to the kingdom, where he was apparently held against his will.

The incident turned against him. Hariri returned home and revoked his resignation, supported by Hezbollah and its allies. He lost Saudi support.

Relations have been cold since then. Last spring, Saudi authorities banned imports of all Lebanese products over allegations that they were used for drug trafficking.

More recently, Riyadh refused to support Mikati as prime minister due to his coalition with Hezbollah. The Saudis were left alone when Washington and Paris expressed support for Mikati, after Lebanon had been without a government for more than a year.

Frustrated, the Saudis appear to have taken a strong decision in the face of Kordahis’ comments. Saudi Arabia, along with the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Bahrain, withdrew their ambassadors from Lebanon and expelled Lebanese emissaries from the kingdom.

Impact on Lebanon

The Saudi measures are a blow to the new government of Mikatis.

The import ban means the loss of millions of dollars in desperately needed foreign currency. Any further escalation could undermine the jobs of more than 350,000 Lebanese in the Arab Gulf states, who send millions of dollars home.

Mikati and other officials have called on Kordahi to step down from Cabinet, but it is not clear that this would resolve the rift.

Hezbollah strongly backed the minister, saying his resignation would not solve what they called extortion to force Lebanon to change its foreign policy.

All of this portends more internal divisions in a government already crippled by the investigation into the massive Beirut port explosion last year that killed more than 200 people. Hezbollah has called for the removal of the chief investigating judges. A recent explosion of violence in the streets, the worst in years, has raised the specter of social tensions ahead of the crucial parliamentary elections in March which are expected to be a test for Hezbollah and its allies.

In a WhatsApp message to his cabinet read on local television channels, Mikati said the country was on the brink of a precipice.

He flew to Glasgow to seek French and American mediation, but his options are limited.

We know they are upset. We know they don’t want a government with Hezbollah that strong, ”Bahout said of the Saudis. We know they know we cannot have a government without Hezbollah.

It’s kind of a deadlocked and deadlocked situation, he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/explained-after-months-of-calm-why-saudi-arabia-is-lashing-out-at-lebanon-again-10104931.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos