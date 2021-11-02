Glasgow is the real test of Boris Johnsons wading through global Britain | Mujtaba Rahman

When the UK won the Cop26 presidency two years ago, Boris Johnson felt a huge opportunity to present the UK on the world stage. The conference corresponded to his post-Brexit vision of a global Britain, free from the EU and still a player on the world stage.

He believed Glasgow would be remembered as a historic gathering, much like previous historic climate summits in Kyoto and Paris. As late as the end of September, Johnson told the United Nations General Assembly in New York that the Glasgow summit should be a turning point. But a week ago, he started lowering his expectations, admitting success was by touch.

Johnson’s signature optimism has blinded him to the uphill struggle he still faces. Historic cops succeeded with strong leadership, high-level political commitment and the hard graft of diplomacy on the smallest details. Glasgow can still be a success, but not on the basis of the kind of empty slogans that brought us global Britain.

Johnson is by nature a believer in big promises. Initially, it was said, he had toyed with the idea of ​​going further than Paris by strengthening his 1.5C formulation. It would be against the will of its president of Cop26, Alok Sharma, the former business secretary, who would have expressed his frustration at Johnsons too promising.

Johnson is also accused of not having fully engaged with the Cop26 until relatively late in the day, unlike Laurent Fabius, the former French Prime Minister who chaired the Paris conference, and Gordon Brown, the British Prime Minister who traveled the world before welcoming a successful London. summit during the financial crisis. Sharma himself was not Johnson’s choice for the role; he had already approached David Cameron and William Hague. Johnson’s vacation to Spain last month also came at a critical juncture as Glasgow approached and raised eyebrows at Whitehall.

Senior British officials insist that progress has already been made. Only 30% of the global economy had committed to net zero greenhouse gas emissions by mid-century when the UK took over the rotating COP presidency, a figure that has risen to 80%. However, countries that have subscribed to the 1.5 ° C limit represent around 65% of global GDP, leaving a large gap to fill. Basically, the UN assessment of the nationally determined contributions offered by individual nations shows that they still leave global temperatures on track to rise by 2.7 ° C.

Johnson’s critics argue that he has focused too much on the 2050 target when he should have devoted more energy to halving the emissions required by 2030; they are about to fall by only 7.5%, according to the UN. Some insiders see this as an example of his big picture rather than mastering the details.

He has also been hampered by poor relations with other world leaders, which does not bode well for negotiations in the weeks to come. Brexit left a legacy of trust issues. Emmanuel Macron, the French president, has warned that the dispute with the UK over fishing rights is a johnson credibility test on the world stage. In London, this was seen as deliberately timed to embarrass Johnson as he prepared to host Cop26. He is trying to make it rain on our parade, said a Conservative MP.

And despite the need to win the trust of poorer countries, Britain’s cop presidency has been undermined by the government’s controversial decision to cut overseas aid by $ 4 billion a year amid a pandemic. It fueled the trust problem, a Whitehall source told me. Another insider admitted: This is bad publicity for Global Britain. Rishi Sunak did not use any of the $ 50 billion at his disposal in last week’s budget to reverse the cut until 2024-25.

However, all is not lost for Johnson. His government’s ambitious strategy to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 has passed the credibility test and has given it the leverage to move forward in the pursuit of Cop26. In his opening speech this morning, he gave in to his flair for the dramatic, warning of a James Bond-like Doomsday clock set at one to 12 midnight, and that aspirations must now be matched with action.

He will highlight the move by rich countries towards their pledge to provide $ 100 billion per year to help poor countries cope with climate degradation, although this will happen three years late, in 2023. He also expressed the hope that the summit will reach a historic agreement to halt global deforestation by 2030 and reduce methane emissions by a third by 2030. Not the large-scale announcements of Paris or Kyoto, but real progress on important details left unfinished by previous summits.

This progress depends on the conjunction of many factors. Without more movement from China, the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, the global momentum will stop. India is unlikely to jump unless China does, a British official said. The outcome in Glasgow may depend on the last-minute efforts of John Kerry, the US climate envoy, to secure concessions from China. When Johnson spoke to President Xi Jinping on Friday, he rejected the prime ministers’ call to ask China to bring forward its peak emissions from 2030 to 2025.

Johnson is hopeful that he can argue that this summit kept the 1.5C target alive, while admitting that there is still a long way to go over the next few years to achieve it. This Cop is where the big announcements from previous conferences must be backed up by the concrete details and the agreements needed to achieve them. It’s not really Johnson style. But if it succeeds, it would be a great achievement for climate policy and a signal that Britain is a responsible global player.

One idea being considered by the UK government is for world leaders to review progress against targets more frequently, perhaps annually or every two years, to ensure that more action is taken in the current decisive decade. .

The Cop26 could prove to be a stepping stone, but the word Glasgow is unlikely to be remembered as the triumph of global Britain that Johnson hoped for in the heady days of 2019.