Pakistan hits deal with banned Islamist group after violent standoff





ISLAMABAD, Pakistan Pakistan avoided a political confrontation on Monday as authorities reopened a key national road that supporters of a militant Islamist group had occupied for days, following a secret pact between the government and the group.

The deal defused a crisis that had left the country in shock in recent days, the latest in a series of debilitating clashes with Islamist extremists protesting perceived blasphemy. But it also illustrated the growing influence and power of these groups, including Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan, or TLP, which Pakistan banned as a terrorist organization in April, and weak civilian governments are struggling to keep up. assert itself in a context of economic turmoil and growing inflation.

Just because the government has come to an agreement with the TLP does not mean that such a public outcry over blasphemy will no longer be raised, said Saad Rasool, constitutional lawyer and newspaper columnist.

After a violent, days-long confrontation with TLP members that left four police dead, the Pakistani government announced on Sunday that it had reached a deal with the group, but did not publicly disclose the terms. Many of the group’s supporters remained on the national highway, hoping to pressure the government to follow through on promises made in the deal.

The latest standoff began on October 21, when thousands of TLP supporters began marching towards Islamabad from Lahore, 240 miles away. They demanded the release of the group’s leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, arrested in April, and the withdrawal of terrorism charges against hundreds of its members.

The group also called for the expulsion of the French ambassador for cartoons published in France that depicted the Prophet Muhammad. Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government agreed to put the eviction issue to a parliamentary vote last spring, but did not follow through.

Violent clashes last week between protesters and police left four dead and 114 injured, some seriously.

After police failed to stop the marchers, many were called in by armed paramilitary troops to quell the violence.

On Friday, protesters were camping along a key national road, part of the Grand Trunk Road about 160 km south of Islamabad, where paramilitary troops warned them against any advance.

Mr Khan’s government initially took a tough stance, with some ministers saying the protest would not be tolerated. Protesters paid little attention and vowed to move forward.

The unrest has crippled several towns in Punjab province, with authorities using shipping containers to barricade highways and block internet services. Businesses have been closed around Grand Truck Road, one of the busiest national highways and an artery leading to several industrial towns. Supply lines have been blocked, officials said, affecting food relief campaigns in neighboring Afghanistan.

As fears grew of an escalation in violence over the weekend, turbulent meetings took place between the government and the TLP, brokered by high-ranking religious figures.

On Sunday afternoon Mufti Muneebur Rehman, an influential cleric who acted as a guarantor of the TLP, and gloomy-looking ministers addressed a press conference in Islamabad to divulge the deal.

This is not a victory or a defeat for either party, Rehman said, adding that details of the deal would be made public later.

As part of the pact, the terms of which were widely reported by local media, TLP dropped its demand that Pakistan sever diplomatic relations with France. In return, the government agreed to release the members of the group who had been imprisoned and not to bring new charges against the leaders of the group. He also agreed to lift his ban on the group.

Opposition leaders demanded more clarity.

Among them was Sherry Rehman of the Pakistan Peoples Party, who wrote on Twitter: What is the deal done and why will it be released in due course? Peace with the State under what conditions?

Arif Rafiq, president of Vizier Consulting, a political risk consultancy in New York City, said protests in Pakistan against blasphemy date back to the 1970s and described the TLP as a problem for the government that it will not solve. easily.

There is no overnight solution to the Labaik challenge, he said. It is a niche group with a strong popular appeal in the main population centers of Pakistan. And he is able to leverage that support both on the streets and at the polls.

Mr Rasool, the constitutional lawyer, said: The state of Pakistan, in partnership with moderate clerics, must find a concerted narrative of non-violence against the events of blasphemy.

Sunni Muslims, especially those of the Barelvi sect, who constitute the majority of the Pakistani population, regard representations of the Prophet Muhammad as blasphemous. The perceived insults sparked angry protests and violence from the crowd.

The TLP channeled this anger among the Pakistani population and has grown into a powerful force in recent years, with its ability to organize violent protests and rallies. The recent protest was at least his sixth major confrontation with the government.

The threat posed by the TLP is not lost on Pakistani civilian and military leaders.

During a briefing Friday night at the country’s spy agency headquarters in Islamabad, senior security officials and cabinet ministers told a group of reporters, including the New York Times, that the state could not allow an armed group to challenge his regime. But they seemed to fear a clash between the protesters and the paratroopers, who fall under the army’s chain of command.

Citing the potential for violence if armed troops confront protesters, a senior intelligence official said such a crackdown would only be imposed as a last resort.

