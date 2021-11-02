Briton Johnson warns of apocalypse as climate summit begins

GLASGOW World leaders turned up the pressure and used doomsday rhetoric on Monday in an attempt to bring a new urgency to the spray international climate negotiations.

The metaphors were dramatic and mixed at the start of the talks, known as COP26. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has described global warming as an apocalyptic device attached to humanity. United Nations Secretary-General Antnio Guterres has told his colleagues that humans are digging their own graves. And Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, speaking on behalf of vulnerable island nations, added moral thunder, warning leaders not to let the path of greed and selfishness sow the seeds of our destruction. common.

Amid the speeches, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his coal dependent country will aim to stop the addition of greenhouse gases to the atmosphere by 2070, two decades after the United States and at least 10 years after China. Modi said the goal of reaching net zero by 2070 was one of five steps India was planning to take to meet its commitments under the Paris climate agreement.

Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have avoided skyrocketing and looked into politics.

“There is no more time to sit down,” Biden said in a more measured warning who also apologized for his predecessor’s decision to temporarily withdraw the United States from the historic Paris agreement of 2015, something he said set the country behind in its efforts. Every day we delay, the cost of inaction increases.

In a recorded welcome message, Queen Elizabeth II said she hoped the conference was one of those rare occasions when everyone had a chance to rise above the politics of the day. “

History has shown that when nations come together for a common cause there is always room for hope, she said in the video, which was recorded at Windsor Castle on Friday.

One of the biggest concerns of the United Nations is that some countries are focusing more on amorphous long-term net zero targets instead of seeking reductions this decade that could prevent temperature increases that would exceed the Paris target.

Modi has also set short-term goals for the world’s third-largest carbon emitter: raising its goal of non-fossil energy production, meeting half of its energy needs with renewable sources, reducing carbon emissions by a billion tonnes compared to previous targets and reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030.

While 2070 seems a long way off for India’s engagement, four external experts from think tanks and universities said India’s new short-term and long-term goals are important, but not huge, due of the development status of this nation. Ulka Kelkar, who leads India’s climate policy analysis for the World Resource Institute, said a lot depends on the details, but the 2070 target would be similar to the US and Europe’s adoption of net zero goals 20 years ago.

Yet European officials have privately expressed disappointment at India’s late target, but have declined to comment publicly.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, praised the efforts already announced to make Europe the first continent with net zero in the long term and to reduce its emissions by 55% during this decade. It has pushed other rich countries to help poorer countries as much as Europe does and to put a price on carbon emissions because nature can no longer pay that price.

Bolivian President Luis Arce has said that rhetoric from developed countries seeks to portray them as leaders in climate change, but this is far from the truth. He said rich countries must face their historic responsibilities for causing the warming problem and not solve it by imposing rules on poor countries. The real solution, he said, is an alternative to capitalism and unfettered consumerism.

Johnson pointed out that the more than 130 world leaders gathered for the conference leaders summit were on average over 60 years old, while the generations most affected by climate change have yet to be born.

Outside of the negotiations, young climate activist Greta Thunberg accused world leaders of pretending to take our future seriously.

Change won’t come from within, Thunberg said, we don’t say blah, blah, blah anymore.

The conference aims to get governments to commit to cutting carbon emissions fast enough to keep global warming 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels. The world has already warmed by 1.1 degrees Celsius (2 degrees Fahrenheit). Current projections based on projected emission reductions over the next decade predict that it will reach 2.7 ° C (4.9 ° F) by 2100.

Further warming over the next few decades would melt much of the planet’s ice, raise global sea levels and dramatically increase the likelihood and intensity of extreme weather conditions, scientists say. With every tenth of a degree warming, the dangers mount faster, they say.

Other goals of the meeting are for rich countries to give poor countries $ 100 billion a year in climate assistance and come to an agreement to spend half the money to adapt to worsening climate impacts.

But Mottley, from Barbados, warned negotiators are falling short.

“It’s immoral and it’s unfair,” Mottley said. “Are we so blinded and hardened that we can no longer appreciate the cries of humanity?

We are already out of breath to survive, sounded President Wavel John Charles Ramkalawan of Seychelles, another island nation. Tomorrow is not an option because it will be too late.

Guterres struck an equally dark note.

We are digging our own graves, said the UN secretary general. Our planet is changing before our eyes from ocean depths to mountain peaks, from melting glaciers to relentless extreme weather events.

The speeches will continue until Tuesday, then the leaders will leave.

The idea is that they’ll make the big political compromise, setting out the broad lines of the deal and then having other government officials work out the details. This is what worked to do the historic climate of Paris in 2015 case a success, former UN secretary for climate Christiana Figueres told The Associated Press.

For heads of state, it’s actually a much better use of their strategic thinking, Figueres said.

Thousands of people lined up in a cold wind in Glasgow on Monday to overcome a bottleneck at the entrance to the site. But what will be noticeable are a handful of major absences.

Xi Jinping, president of China, the most carbon-polluting nation, is not in Glasgow. Figueres said his absence is not that significant as he is not leaving the country during the pandemic and his climate envoy is a seasoned negotiator.

Biden has chided china and Russia for their unambitious efforts to cut emissions and blamed them for a disappointing statement on climate change at the end of the leaders’ meeting of the Group of 20 major economies in Rome this weekend.

Perhaps more embarrassing for the UN summit is the absence of several small nations from the The Pacific Islands that couldn’t do it due to restrictions and logistics related to COVID-19. It’s a big deal because their voices relay the urgency, Figueres said.

In addition, leaders of several large emerging economies beyond China are also skipping Scotland, including those from Russia, Turkey, Mexico, Brazil and South Africa. This leaves Modi the only leader present in the so-called BRICS countries, which account for over 40% of global emissions.

