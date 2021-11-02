Prime Minister Modi sets net zero target in 2070, demands $ 1 trillion in climate finance: The Tribune India





Vibha sharma Tribune press service New Delhi, November 1 In a major announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today pledged to reduce India’s emissions to zero by 2070 at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. “India will be net zero by 2070,” Prime Minister told the world at the high-level segment of the COP26 World Leaders’ Summit, increasing India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) which are at the heart of the Paris Agreement. At the same time, however, he also urged developed countries to make $ 1 trillion in climate finance available “at the earliest”, reminding them of climate justice and past “empty” promises on technology and finance. climatic. The prime minister said he was speaking on behalf of all developing countries. “Today, it is important to track climate finance, just as we are tracking progress in climate change mitigation. “It will be proper justice to put pressure on countries that do not keep their own climate finance promises,” he told developed countries, some of which have tried to pressure developing countries to that they commit to zero net emissions. by 2050. The Prime Minister’s announcement is one of India’s five “amrit tatva” or “panchamrit” as he called them. He said India would increase its non-fossil energy capacity to 500 GW and meet 50% of its energy needs through renewables by 2030. “When India made an ambitious commitment to reach an installed capacity of 450 GW by 2030 from non-fossil fuel sources, it was seen as too ambitious. Now India is not only on track to meet this target, but has also decided to increase it to 500 GW. India is also committed to meeting 50% of its energy needs from renewable energies by 2030, ”he said. Modi said India would also cut its projected net carbon emissions by one billion tonnes through 2030. Urging developed countries to keep their long-standing pledges to transfer technology and finance to developing countries, the Prime Minister said just as India had increased its ambition by setting its targets, they also needed to raise their ambitions on climate finance and transfer. “India constitutes 17% of the world’s population and its contribution to emissions has been only 5%. But today, the whole world admits that India is the only major economy that has honored the Paris commitments in letter and in spirit, ”he said. “Despite being a developing country, India has led the way in saving planet Earth. For me, the climate event in Paris was not a summit but a feeling, a commitment. India was not making promises to the world, but 125 million Indians were making promises. I am happy that a developing country like India is working to lift millions of people out of poverty. “ Reminding developed nations of the “reality” of the “empty promises” made so far on climate finance, he said: “When we advance our ambition on climate action, the world’s ambitions on climate finance cannot. not stay they were at the time of the Paris Agreement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/nation/pm-modi-sets-2070-net-zero-target-demands-1-trillion-climate-finance-333027 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos