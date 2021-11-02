Politics
Summary of the results of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.’s meeting with President Joko Widodo
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. on November 1 met with President Joko Widodo. During the meeting, President Biden stressed the importance of the US-Indonesia strategic partnership. The two heads of state also discussed means and efforts to strengthen the partnership. President Biden hailed Indonesia’s G20 presidency and expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third-largest democracy and a staunch supporter of a rules-based international order. They also spoke about the recent US-ASEAN summit and the East Asia summit, and President Biden reaffirmed the US commitment to the centrality of ASEAN and US support for the prospects. of ASEAN on the Indo-Pacific. They also discussed regional issues, including maritime security and the importance of the freedom of the seas. The two heads of state also expressed their concern over the coup in Burma and agreed that the Burmese military must stop the violence, release all political prisoners and support efforts to restore democracy quickly and effectively. candy. President Biden expressed his support for ASEAN’s efforts to hold the Burmese military accountable for the five points of ASEAN consensus. In addition, the two men also discussed efforts to address the climate crisis, strengthen global health security, and provide life-saving US vaccines and assistance to end the COVID-19 pandemic. President Biden stressed that he intends to continue his engagement with President Jokowi as the two leaders work to deepen this very important partnership.
Message from President Biden and President Joko Widodo at the start of the bilateral meeting
MR. PRESIDENT BIDEN: It is a pleasure to see you again, Mr. President.
Last week at the ASEAN virtual summit, the G20 meeting, the COP26, Indonesia and the United States have always worked together, and we really appreciate that.
And today, I look forward to building even more bilateral relations because there are so many areas to work together and so many similarities.
Mr. Chairman, Indonesia is an important strategic partner for the United States. And your leadership in the Indo-Pacific is essential, and I wish the Indonesian presidency of the G20 success next year.
And our two countries also share a strong commitment to our common democratic values, as well as respect for the rule of law and international order.
From tackling the climate crisis to ending the COVID-19 pandemic to maintaining freedom at sea, there is no global challenge today that cannot benefit from cooperation between Indonesia. and the United States.
There are a lot of things we can talk about, but I’m taking too long. I look forward to our conversation today and to continuing to develop our relationship.
PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO: President Biden, it is an honor for me to meet you again. Congratulations, once again, on your inauguration as president.
PRESIDENT BIDEN: Thank you. Thank you for your recognition. (To laugh.)
PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO: I think that, under the leadership of the President, we can further strengthen our cooperation.
I appreciate President Biden’s leadership on the global issues of climate change, green energy, COVID-19 and democracy.
Allow me to express my gratitude for our cooperation during the pandemic through a dose sharing mechanism that has enabled me to receive 13.4 million doses of vaccine and 1,000 units of ventilators, therapeutic drugs and other medical equipment.
Once again thank you.
PRESIDENT BIDEN: It’s an honor for me. Thank you.
