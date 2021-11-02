tlp: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan better equipped to be PCB chief, says Sindh CM





Sindh Provincial Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s handling of banned protests by workers at Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), saying he is better equipped to be the ruler of Pakistan. Cricket Board than to serve as the country’s premier, according to a media report. Speaking to media in Islamabad, Shah said precious lives have been lost due to the Pakistani government’s incompetence in handling the issue of TLP protests, Geo Tv reported.

Nineteen people, including 11 TLP workers and eight police officers, have lost their lives and more than 300 have been injured since the clashes began two weeks ago.

“The PTI (Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf) government is doing things that it cannot spit out or digest,” said Shah, a member of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, calling on all stakeholders to sit down. and think about what is in the best interests of the country.

Shah said he overheard Khan, a cricketer turned politician, claim that the Pakistan cricket team performed admirably in the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE because of him, in a dig apparent against the prime minister, according to the report.

“I also said earlier that it was better for Prime Minister Imran Khan to work at the Pakistan Cricket Board,” he added.

The Sindh chief minister’s comments come a day after the Pakistani government’s negotiating team, made up of a group of influential clerics and the TLP, reached an agreement after lengthy negotiations, after days of protests by members of the Islamic hard line demanding the release of their party leader Saad Hussain. Rizvi and expulsion of the French ambassador.

The TLP, which was established in 2015, began its protest to force the government to release Rizvi and expel the French ambassador to protest the publication of blasphemous cartoons in France last year.

