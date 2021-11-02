In troubled US-Turkey relations, F-16 deal seen as a channel for dialogue

ISTANBUL Following several schedule changes, US President Joe Biden and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan met on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome on Sunday to discuss troubled tensions between nations.

One of Erdogans’ priorities was the demand for buy 40 new F-16 fighter jets and around 80 modernization kits to modernize Turkey’s aging fleet. Erdogan said Sunday Biden was receptive to discussions regarding the aircraft deal and they spoke in a positive atmosphere.

Erdogan expanded on the statements on Monday after abruptly canceling his plans to attend the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow over alleged disagreements over security arrangements, telling reporters on board his flight to Turkey that he expected Biden to help with the F-16 deal approval process.

According to Turkish media, Erdogan said Biden told him the purchase confirmation would have to go through the US Congress and we may not get results very soon. But Biden pledged to do his best.

In recent weeks, Erdogan has sought to purchase the planes through a funding deal that would see the $ 1.4 billion Turkey has provided for an F-35 fighter jet program reallocated to the package. F-16. Turkey has been suspended from the F-35 program following the 2019 acquisition of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems, which US officials say threaten to compromise F-35 technology.

The request for F-16 jets comes amid high tensions in US-Turkish relations, which materialized last month in Erdogan’s threat to expel 10 foreign envoys, including the US representative, following a joint call for the release of imprisoned Turkish philanthropist Osman Kavala.

Yet, amid bilateral disagreements ranging from Syrian policy to sovereign rights in the eastern Mediterranean and beyond, analysts see continued talks on the purchase of F-16s as a path for a positive dialogue among allied nations of the United States. NATO.

The most important result is that neither side is ready to break up, Galip Dalay, a doctoral student at the University of Oxford and associate colleague at Chatham House, told Al-Monitor of the Biden meeting. Erdogan.

Dalay added: The F-16 is one of the relationship’s primary test cases because [it] will indicate how manageable the Turkey-US relationship can be.

As mentioned above, approval of the deal is expected to pass through the US Congress, where 11 lawmakers recently expressed opposition to the sale and anti-Turkey sentiments have increased amid a number of bilateral disagreements in domestic and foreign policies.

After Sunday’s meeting, the White House also publish a statement Biden reaffirmed US concerns about Turkey’s possession of the Russian S-400 missile system during his talks with Erdogan and also stressed the importance of strong democratic institutions, respect for human rights and the rule of law for peace and prosperity.

Still, Ozgur Unluhisarcikli, Ankara director for the German Marshall Fund, said ongoing F-16 talks show Erdogan’s willingness to work with US officials on the matter, even though the approval process is likely to take a long time.

[Erdogan] Could’ve told Biden don’t sell me jets, so I’m gonna buy [them] Russians, Unluhisarcikli told Al-Monitor. He doesn’t do that. So despite the struggles in the US Congress, he looks set to walk, which I think is positive.

He added that attitudes towards Turkey could change, so it is good to start the procedure now so that later this purchase is possible.

After the turkeys bid to secure Afghanistan’s main airport failed following a controversial US troop withdrawal from the country in August, Unluhisarcikli noted that the F-16 deal offered a bright spot on the agenda between allies of NATO, with the exception of regional security and defense cooperation between the United States and Turkey, which is often taken for granted. .

Listing other points of the ongoing cooperation between the United States and Turkey, Dalay highlighted Turkey’s role in the Black Sea region, Ukraine, as well as the quasi-alignment of the interests of Ankara and from Washington to Iraq and Libya. In the long run, Dalay also said Turkey’s growing footprint in sub-Saharan Africa could also spark interest in Western countries seeking to counter Chinese influence on the continent.

What will test the future of relations between the United States and Turkey is essentially the great competition between the powers and Turkey’s position vis-à-vis Russia and China, Dalay told Al-Monitor.

But to assess short-term trends, Dalay pointed to Erdogans comments on Sunday in which the Turkish leader said Ankara would take positive steps concerning the SAMP-T anti-missile defense system developed by the Franco-Italian consortium EUROSAM. The interest expressed in advancing the SAMP-T talks could offer an alternative to purchasing weapons without the hurdles presented by the US Congress and without the red flags that would be triggered by another purchase of S- missiles. 400 to Russia.

Erdogans SAMP-T comment reflects that Turkey does not want to upset the West further, Dalay told Al-Monitor. But I don’t see how the F-16 problem can be solved unless there is some kind of modus vivendi between Turkey and the United States on the S-400.

On Monday, officials from the Turkish Defense Ministry said Ankara would organize a second round of talks with their US counterparts in the coming months to discuss Turkey’s suspension of the F-35 fighter consortium.