



GLASGOW, Scotland British politicians have long been admired across the Atlantic for their rhetorical flourish, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seized the opportunity during his opening address as host chief of the United Nations Conference on the change that opened Monday in Glasgow, Scotland. . Johnson began with a clever analogy, welcoming the assembled delegates to Scotland, whose most famous fictional son is almost certainly a man called James Bond. Bond films, Johnson noted, often culminate with the hero strapped to an apocalyptic device, as a red digital clock spins without remorse toward a destination that will end human life as we know it. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the opening ceremony of the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, Scotland on Monday. (Jeff J. Mitchell / AFP via Getty Images) We’re pretty much in the same position, my fellow world leaders, as James Bond today, except it’s not a movie and the doomsday device is real, Johnson said. The clock ticks at the frantic pace of hundreds of billions of engines, furnaces and turbines that envelop the Earth in an invisible and suffocating blanket of CO2. Johnson is the leader of the British Conservative Party. But his position is typical of the big center-right parties in Europe. Indeed, his counterparts, such as Germany’s outgoing conservative leader Angela Merkel, have, to say the least, overtaken him in transitioning their economies away from fossil fuels and providing finance to developing countries to quit him. ‘they are developing on a greener path than developed countries. Johnson is therefore no exception among conservatives in advanced industrialized democracies; American Republicans are. Indeed, Johnson’s whole stance on climate science, which former President Donald Trump blatantly rejects, is indistinguishable from that of an American Democrat like President Biden. We know what scientists are telling us, and we’ve learned not to ignore them, Johnson said before listing the horrific effects of further increased global warming, including more frequent cyclones and droughts, putting at risk[izing] the food supply of hundreds of millions. The story continues The children who will judge us are the unborn children and their children, Johnson warned. Environmental activists covered in fake blood outside News UK’s London base in August. (Mark Kerrison / In pictures via Getty Images) We must not bloat our lines or miss our benchmark, he added, with a reference to live theater that would surely seem too obscure to most American politicians. To an American concerned about climate change and frustrated by political divisions over the issue in the United States, Johnson’s language was a touching reminder that in other rich and powerful countries the cause is increasingly universal. In fact, outside the United States, the biggest obstacles to climate action aren’t necessarily right-wing politicians, or even fossil fuel companies, as much as the natural tension between prioritizing economic growth and to climate action. European countries, including the UK, are reducing their own carbon footprints while continuing to extract and export oil. China and India are investing in renewable energy but continue to build coal-fired power plants. So far, it is not clear whether these hurdles will be overcome at the Glasgow conference, also known as COP26. But the stakes are high, as Johnson made clear. If we don’t take climate change seriously today, he warned, it will be too late for our children tomorrow. Global temperatures are rising and have been for decades. Get into the data and see the scale of climate change. Click here.“src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1GuhFqcVcLqrugZpqEuamg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNQ–/https://s.yimtrg-os/crea downloaded-images / 2021-10 / e48e9f70-3928-11ec-bdbf-4e9dbf9b3d5e “/> Click here.“src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1GuhFqcVcLqrugZpqEuamg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNQ–/https://s.yimg.com/os/creatr-uploaded-images/2021 10 / e48e9f70-3928-11ec-bdbf-4e9dbf9b3d5e “class =” caas-img “/> “src =” “data-src =” https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/1GuhFqcVcLqrugZpqEuamg–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNQ–/https://s.yimtrg-os/crea downloaded-images / 2021-10 / e48e9f70-3928-11ec-bdbf-4e9dbf9b3d5e “/> ____ Learn more about Yahoo News:

