Jokowi signs presidential regulation on carbon pricing, government cuts greenhouse gas emissions





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo ratify the presidential regulations on the economic value of carbon or carbon pricing. The government considers that efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can be achieved through a market-based approach. This was transmitted by the Fiscal Policy Agency (BKF) of the Ministry of Finance in an official press release on Tuesday (2/11/2021). However, as of 12:00 WIB, the document on the presidential regulations was not released by either the Ministry of Finance or the Ministry of State Secretariat. BKF said the chairman Joko Widodo forwarded the ratification of the Presidential Decree on the Economic Value of Carbon (NEK) to the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Glasgow, Scotland. Indonesia claims to be the leading player in global market-based climate change mitigation towards sustainable economic recovery. BKF Finance Ministry Director Febrio Kacaribu believes that efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions can go through command and control as well as a market-based approach (market-based instruments/ MBI). According to him, market-based regulations base their policies on aspects of NEK determination or carbon pricing. In fgeneral, carbon pricing consists of two important mechanisms, namely trade and non-trade carbon instruments. Trading instruments consist of cap and trade as good as compensation mechanism, while non-trade instruments include carbon taxes and performance-based payments (results-based payment/ RBP). “The government truly understands that to achieve the NDC goal, innovations in policy instruments are needed. The stipulation of the presidential regulation on the NEK is an important step in setting Indonesia’s political orientation towards the NDC goals. 2030 and NZE 2060 “, said Febrio on Tuesday (2/11/2021) also in Glasgow on the occasion of the COP 26. According to him, the NEK instrument is a proof of multi-stakeholder collaboration and cooperation which can be an impetus towards a sustainable economic recovery. He also hopes that the global green investment will come to Indonesia, in addition to the possibility of obtaining low-cost global green finance. Febrio explained that to support the achievement of the NDC target, the government has implemented various fiscal policies such as granting tax incentives, allocating funds for climate change at the level of ministries and agencies, transfers to regions and village funds (TKDD), as well as innovation financing through the Environment Fund Management Agency (BPDLH), the Indonesia One Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Green Fund for the climate (GCF). Another policy pursued is the establishment of a carbon tax through the promulgation of the Law on the Harmonization of Fiscal Regulations (UU HPP). Febrio says the implementation puts Indonesia on a par with developed countries that have implemented carbon tax policies, such as the UK, Japan and Singapore. Watch the selected videos below: quality content

